Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares “Spaces”: Stream

In support of her upcoming album, The Land, The Water, The Sky

Black Belt Eagle Scout, photo by Nate Lemuel of Darlisted Photography
February 2, 2023 | 9:44am ET

    Katherine Paul’s indie rock project Black Belt Eagle Scout is headed out on a Spring 2023 tour across North America in support of her upcoming album, The Land, The Water, The Sky. Claire Glass and Adobo will open on select dates.

    After kicking off the trek on February 3rd with a gig in Los Angeles and a pair of dates in the Pacific Northwest, Black Belt Eagle Scout will embark on a brief European leg. Upon her return to North America in late March, the artist will make stops in Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more.

    See the full itinerary below. Tickets are available at Black Belt Eagle Scout’s website here; alternatively, you can grab tickets via Stubhub or Ticketmaster.

    To accompany the tour announcement, Black Belt Eagle Scout has shared the latest preview from the album, “Spaces.” A beautiful violin floats atop a strumming electric guitar on the mellow track about healing, which mixes Paul’s calming vocal tone with background contributions from her parents.

    “I wrote ‘Spaces’ for an audience as a way to sing melodies of healing and care for them,” Paul said in a statement. “Since starting Black Belt Eagle Scout, I have moved through many spaces, playing shows for crowds of people. I can’t always connect one on one with everyone and so this song is an attempt to bring my feelings of appreciation I have for everyone who supports my music to life.”

    She continued, “My parents lend their voices in the chorus melody, my dad with his strong pow wow voice and my mom with her wholesome tone that sounds so similar to mine you can barely notice the distinction between me and her. I want this song to be an offering for those who need to grasp onto something and feel because through feeling and being together, there is healing.”

    In the music video, Paul carves Coast Salish style art with her father. Watch it below.

    The Land, The Water, The Sky is out February 10th via Saddle Creek; pre-orders are ongoing. The album includes the previous singles “Nobody,” “My Blood Runs Through This Land,” and “Don’t Give Up.”

    Black Belt Eagle Scout 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ Natural History Museum
    02/10 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater
    02/15 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    02/24 – Manchester, UK @ Night & Day
    02/25 – London, UK @ Moth Club
    02/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Pop Up
    02/28 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique – Witloof Bar
    03/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Upstairs
    03/02 – Copenhagen, DK @ Stengade
    03/04 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotown
    03/05 – Berlin, DE @ Badehaus
    03/31 – Eugene, OR @ Soreng Theater
    04/01 – Spokane, WA @ Lucky You Lounge *
    04/02 – Boise, ID @ Neurolux *
    04/03 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The DLC at Quarters *
    04/04 – Denver, CO @ Larimer Lounge *
    04/06 – Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Festival
    04/07 – Minneapolis, MN @ Cedar Cultural Center *
    04/08 – Chicago, IL @ Subterranean *
    04/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Legendary Horseshoe Tavern *
    04/12 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le “Ritz” P.D.B. *
    04/14 – Cambridge, MA @ Elk’s Club *
    04/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right *
    04/17 – Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s *
    04/18 – Washington, DC @ Songbyrd *
    04/19 – Durham, NC @ The Pinhook *
    04/20 – Charlotte, NC @ Snug Harbor *
    04/21 – Atlanta, GA @ 529 Club *
    04/22 – New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa *
    04/24 – San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger *
    04/25 – Austin, TX @ The Parish *
    04/27 – Norman, OK @ Norman Music Festival
    04/28 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sister *
    05/01 – Mesa, AZ @ The Underground at The Nile Theater
    05/02 – San Diego, CA @ The Casbah *
    05/04 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo *
    05/05 – Fresno, CA @ Strummer’s *
    05/06 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop *
    05/08 – Tacoma, WA @ ALMA *

    * = with Claire Glass and Adobo

