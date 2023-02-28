Menu
black midi Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

The summer tour runs for a full month beginning in June

black midi, photo by Atiba Jefferson
February 28, 2023 | 11:28am ET

    black midi have unveiled a new batch of headlining US tour dates for 2023.

    The “Eat Men Eat” trio will launch their 15-show run in Philadelphia on June 8th, followed by nights in Washington, DC; Miami; St. Louis; and more. Elsewhere, the band will perform at New York’s Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo in Tennessee. Their US circuit closes exactly one month from its start on July 8th in Boston.

    Tickets will go on sale altogether starting Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, you can browse for tickets and deals to all of black midi’s 2023 tour dates, including their upcoming sold-out London residency and spring Australian trek, here.

    The band blazed through 2022 with their third LP, Hellfire, as well as the Cavalcovers EP, which features a unique rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”

    Black Midi 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/05 – London, UK @ Village Underground
    03/06 – London, UK @ Village Underground
    03/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground
    03/08 – London, UK @ Village Underground
    03/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Hollywood Avondale
    03/28 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
    03/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Powerhouse
    03/31 – Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival
    04/02 – Perth, AU @ The Rechabite
    05/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera La Ciutat
    06/05 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera La Ciudad
    06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    06/11 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
    06/13 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
    06/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
    06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
    06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
    06/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
    06/23 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
    06/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    06/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
    06/30 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
    07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
    07/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
    07/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
    07/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
    07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
    08/11-14 – Dorset, UK @ We Out Here
    08/24 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party
    08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East

    black midi 2023 us tour dates poster artwork tickets presale hellfire live

