black midi Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

black midi have unveiled a new batch of headlining US tour dates for 2023.
The “Eat Men Eat” trio will launch their 15-show run in Philadelphia on June 8th, followed by nights in Washington, DC; Miami; St. Louis; and more. Elsewhere, the band will perform at New York’s Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo in Tennessee. Their US circuit closes exactly one month from its start on July 8th in Boston.
Tickets will go on sale altogether starting Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, you can browse for tickets and deals to all of black midi’s 2023 tour dates, including their upcoming sold-out London residency and spring Australian trek, here.
The band blazed through 2022 with their third LP, Hellfire, as well as the Cavalcovers EP, which features a unique rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”
Black Midi 2023 Tour Dates:
03/05 – London, UK @ Village Underground
03/06 – London, UK @ Village Underground
03/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground
03/08 – London, UK @ Village Underground
03/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Hollywood Avondale
03/28 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre
03/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Powerhouse
03/31 – Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival
04/02 – Perth, AU @ The Rechabite
05/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera La Ciutat
06/05 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera La Ciudad
06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
06/11 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival
06/13 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre
06/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo
06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse
06/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
06/23 – Miami, FL @ Gramps
06/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
06/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag
06/30 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden
07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
07/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall
07/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre
07/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale
07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
08/11-14 – Dorset, UK @ We Out Here
08/24 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party
08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East