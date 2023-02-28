black midi Announce 2023 US Tour Dates

black midi have unveiled a new batch of headlining US tour dates for 2023.

The “Eat Men Eat” trio will launch their 15-show run in Philadelphia on June 8th, followed by nights in Washington, DC; Miami; St. Louis; and more. Elsewhere, the band will perform at New York’s Governors Ball, and Bonnaroo in Tennessee. Their US circuit closes exactly one month from its start on July 8th in Boston.

Tickets will go on sale altogether starting Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, you can browse for tickets and deals to all of black midi’s 2023 tour dates, including their upcoming sold-out London residency and spring Australian trek, here.

The band blazed through 2022 with their third LP, Hellfire, as well as the Cavalcovers EP, which features a unique rendition of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story.”

Black Midi 2023 Tour Dates:

03/05 – London, UK @ Village Underground

03/06 – London, UK @ Village Underground

03/07 – London, UK @ Village Underground

03/08 – London, UK @ Village Underground

03/26 – Auckland, NZ @ Hollywood Avondale

03/28 – Sydney, AU @ Metro Theatre

03/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Powerhouse

03/31 – Bambra, AU @ Meadow Festival

04/02 – Perth, AU @ The Rechabite

05/29 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera La Ciutat

06/05 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera La Ciudad

06/08 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

06/11 – Queens, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

06/13 – Washington, DC @ Howard Theatre

06/14 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

06/16 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo

06/17 – Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse

06/20 – Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

06/23 – Miami, FL @ Gramps

06/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

06/28 – St. Louis, MO @ Red Flag

06/30 – Kalamazoo, MI @ Bell’s Beer Garden

07/01 – Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

07/02 – Buffalo, NY @ Asbury Hall

07/07 – Portland, ME @ State Theatre

07/08 – Boston, MA @ Royale

07/23 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

08/11-14 – Dorset, UK @ We Out Here

08/24 – Torremolinos, ES @ Canela Party

08/25 – London, UK @ All Points East