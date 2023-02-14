Black Thought Would Do Anything for “That Girl” on New El Michels Affair Collaboration: Stream

Black Thought has teamed up with funk and soul band El Michels Affair to drop “That Girl,” the second single off their upcoming collaborative album, Glorious Game. Stream the new track below.

Fitting for its release on Valentine’s Day, the single is a heartfelt track in which Black Thought professes he would do anything for “That Girl.” Rapping over a soul sample and the throwback production of El Michels Affair, The Roots MC pays tribute to the woman in his life: “I thought the final wifey wasn’t likely/ My lover, friend/ My spiritual twin, yet nothing like me.”

Glorious Game is out on April 14th via Big Crown Records; pre-orders are ongoing. Earlier this year, Black Thought and El Michels Affair shared the first single, “Grateful.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Black Thought is coming off last year’s Cheat Codes with producer Danger Mouse, one of the best rap albums released in 2022. Revisit our interview with the duo here.