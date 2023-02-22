Menu
Blink-182 and Green Day to Headline When We Were Young Fest 2023 [UPDATED]

The Offspring, Rise Against, 30 Seconds to Mars, and Sum 41 also set for second annual Vegas pop-punk fest

Green Day and Blink 182 backstage in 2002
Green Day and Blink-182, photo via Facebook
February 22, 2023 | 1:53pm ET

    Blink-182’s newly reunited classic lineup and Green Day are set to headline the 2023 installment of When We Were Young.

    The pop-punk festival will return to Las Vegas Fairgrounds on Saturday, October 21st and Sunday, October 22nd (the same lineup will appear on both days). Other notable acts found on the lineup include The Offspring, Rise Against, 30 Seconds to Mars, Sum 41, Good Charlotte, Something Corporate (who will be playing their first-announced show in 13 years), All Time Low, Beach Bunny, Joyce Manor, The Front Bottoms, New Found Glory, Tigers Jaw, Turnover, Bowling for Soup, Less Than Jake, Thrice,Motion City Soundtrack, The Wrecks, Knuckle Puck, Kenny Hoopla, Magnolia Park, Yellowcard, Goldfinger, Plain White T’s, AJJ, and more.

    Tickets for the newly announced second day (October 22nd) go on sale Friday, February 24th via the festival’s website.

    Tickets for the first day (October 21st) can be purchased on Stubhub.

    The inaugural edition of When We Were Young took place over two weekends — October 22nd, 23rd, and 29th — at Las Vegas Festival Grounds, with a lineup featuring My Chemical Romance, Paramore, Taking Back Sunday, Dashboard Confessional, Avril Lavigne, Bright Eyes, Jimmy Eat World, and more.

    Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker recently announced their first tour together in nearly a decade, with shows scheduled in North America, South America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand starting March 2023 through February 2024. Tickets can be purchased via here.

    Editor’s Note: This article has been updated to note the addition of a second day on October 22nd.

    When We Were Young 2023

