Bloodywood Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Vended and Wargasm

Indian metal act Bloodywood have announced a May 2023 US tour with support from Vended and Wargasm.

The trek, dubbed “Rakshak Tour,” kicks off May 2nd in Seattle and runs through a May 25th appearance at the Sonic Temple Festival in Columbus, Ohio. The itinerary also includes a stop at Welcome to Rockville on May 18th in Daytona Beach, Florida.

A Live Nation ticket pre-sale kicks off Thursday, March 2nd at 10 a.m. local time using the code OPENER, with general tickets going on sale Friday, March 3rd via Ticketmaster. Alternatively, you can purchase tickets to sold-out concerts via StubHub.

“We are thrilled to be back playing for our fans in the United States,” remarked Bloodywood vocalist Jayant Bhadula via a press statement. “This tour is going to be a celebration of heavy metal, Indian culture, and the power of music to bring people together.”

Bloodywood — who released their debut album, Rakshak, in 2022 — will be bringing along a notable opening act in Vended. The Des Moines, Iowa-based group has major ties to Slipknot, as it features Corey Taylor’s son Griffin Taylor and Shawn “Clown” Crahan’s son Simon Crahan.

Wargasm, meanwhile, are a British duo who’ve been making waves with their combination of electronic rock and nu-metal.

“We can’t wait to share the stage with Vended and Wargasm,” added Bloodywood guitarist Karan Katiyar. “Both bands are incredibly talented and we know that they are going to bring a ton of energy to every show.”

Last year, Heavy Consequence caught up with Bloodywood for a conversation at Louisville’s Louder Than Life festival, where they played their first-ever US gig. You can revisit that video interview above.

See the full list of Bloodywood’s 2023 tour dates, along with their music video for “Dana Dan” below. Get tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Bloodywood’s 2023 US Tour Dates with Vended and Wargasm:

05/02 – Seattle, WA @ El Corazon

05/03 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theater

05/05 – Reno, NV @ Virginia Street Brewhouse

05/06 – Sacramento, CA @ Goldfield Trading

05/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

05/08 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

05/10 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ The Metro

05/13 – St. Louis, MO @ Pop’s

05/15 – San Antonio, TX @ Vibes Event Center

05/16 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio At The Factory

05/18 – Daytona Beach, FL @ Welcome to Rockville Festival

05/19 – Athens, GA @ The Georgia Theater

05/20 – Greensboro, NC @ Hangar 1819

05/22 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

05/23 – Harrisburg, PA @ HMAC

05/24 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Roxian Theatre

05/25 – Columbus, OH @ Sonic Temple Festival