Bon Iver Unveils 2023 North American Tour Dates

Bon Iver is possibly coming to a city near you: Justin Vernon and co. have today announced a short run of North American tour dates for August 2023.

After making festival appearances in Australia this week and Europe in June, Bon Iver will kick off their North American festivities on August 2nd in Duluth, Minnesota at Bayfront Festival Park. The tour will then make stops in cities including Madison, Missoula, Boise, and Seattle — including a set at Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival — before coming over to the East Coast to headline Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vineyard.

Pre-sale for tickets to Bon Iver’s headlining 2023 tour dates begins March 1st at 10:00 a.m. ET (use the code SALEM) with remaining tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

Vernon teamed up with The National last August for their collaborative song “Weird Goodbyes.”

Bon Iver 2023 Tour Dates:

03/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

03/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

03/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

03/10 – Adelaide, AU @ WOMADelaide

06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds

06/04 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival

06/08 – Copnehagen, DK @ Syd for Solen

06/10 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla

06/14 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena Wien

06/15 – Zurich, CH @ THe Hall

06/17 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival

06/19 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen

08/02 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park

08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival

08/05 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

08/08 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater

08/09 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight

08/11 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden

08/12 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre

08/12-13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

08/25-27 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend