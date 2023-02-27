Bon Iver Unveils 2023 North American Tour Dates

Bon Iver is possibly coming to a city near you: Justin Vernon and co. have today announced a short run of North American tour dates for August 2023.
After making festival appearances in Australia this week and Europe in June, Bon Iver will kick off their North American festivities on August 2nd in Duluth, Minnesota at Bayfront Festival Park. The tour will then make stops in cities including Madison, Missoula, Boise, and Seattle — including a set at Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival — before coming over to the East Coast to headline Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vineyard.
Pre-sale for tickets to Bon Iver’s headlining 2023 tour dates begins March 1st at 10:00 a.m. ET (use the code SALEM) with remaining tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.
Vernon teamed up with The National last August for their collaborative song “Weird Goodbyes.”
Bon Iver 2023 Tour Dates:
03/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
03/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
03/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
03/10 – Adelaide, AU @ WOMADelaide
06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
06/04 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
06/08 – Copnehagen, DK @ Syd for Solen
06/10 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
06/14 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena Wien
06/15 – Zurich, CH @ THe Hall
06/17 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival
06/19 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
08/02 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park
08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
08/05 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
08/08 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
08/09 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
08/11 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
08/12 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
08/12-13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
08/25-27 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend