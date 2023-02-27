Menu
Bon Iver Unveils 2023 North American Tour Dates

Including festival appearances at Hinterland and Beach Road Weekend

Bon Iver, photo by Philip Cosores
February 27, 2023 | 12:53pm ET

    Bon Iver is possibly coming to a city near you: Justin Vernon and co. have today announced a short run of North American tour dates for August 2023.

    After making festival appearances in Australia this week and Europe in June, Bon Iver will kick off their North American festivities on August 2nd in Duluth, Minnesota at Bayfront Festival Park. The tour will then make stops in cities including Madison, Missoula, Boise, and Seattle — including a set at Iowa’s Hinterland Music Festival — before coming over to the East Coast to headline Beach Road Weekend in Martha’s Vineyard.

    Pre-sale for tickets to Bon Iver’s headlining 2023 tour dates begins March 1st at 10:00 a.m. ET (use the code SALEM) with remaining tickets available to the general public beginning Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, tickets can be purchased via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.

    Vernon teamed up with The National last August for their collaborative song “Weird Goodbyes.”

    Bon Iver 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/02 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
    03/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
    03/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
    03/10 – Adelaide, AU @ WOMADelaide
    06/02 – Berlin, DE @ Templehof Sounds
    06/04 – Paris, FR @ We Love Green Festival
    06/08 – Copnehagen, DK @ Syd for Solen
    06/10 – Rättvik, SE @ Dalhalla
    06/14 – Vienna, AT @ Open Air Arena Wien
    06/15 – Zurich, CH @ THe Hall
    06/17 – Lido di Camaiore, IT @ La Prima Estate Festival
    06/19 – Bonn, DE @ Kunst!rasen
    08/02 – Duluth, MN @ Bayfront Festival Park
    08/04 – St. Charles, IA @ Hinterland Music Festival
    08/05 – Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
    08/08 – Missoula, MT @ KettleHouse Amphitheater
    08/09 – Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight
    08/11 – Boise, ID @ Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden
    08/12 – Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheatre
    08/12-13 – Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
    08/25-27 – Martha’s Vineyard, MA @ Beach Road Weekend

