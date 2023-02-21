Hulu has today unveiled the official trailer for Boston Strangler, the upcoming Keira Knightley-starring true crime thriller from 20th Century Studios and writer/director Matt Ruskin. Also featuring Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola, and Chris Cooper, the film premieres on the streaming platform March 17th, 2023.

As a press release puts it, Boston Strangler “follows Loretta McLaughlin (Knightley), a reporter for the Record-American newspaper, who becomes the first journalist to connect the Boston Strangler murders. As the mysterious killer claims more and more victims, Loretta attempts to continue her investigation alongside colleague and confidante Jean Cole (Coon), yet the duo finds themselves stymied by the rampant sexism of the era. Nevertheless, McLaughlin and Cole bravely pursue the story at great personal risk, putting their own lives on the line in their quest to uncover the truth.”

In the trailer, Loretta’s suspicions about this string of 1960s murders are immediately dismissed by her uptight boss (Cooper), who thinks her background in lifestyle reporting is insufficient to cover a homicide. Even as the murders progress, however, it becomes clearer that Loretta and Jean might have to take matters into their own hands before more women lose their lives. See the trailer for Boston Strangler below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Boston Strangler marks Ruskin’s directorial follow-up to 2017’s Crown Heights. Today’s trailer also arrives alongside a teaser for an upcoming companion podcast from ABC Audio, Truth and Lies: The Boston Strangler. You can also listen to that below before it premieres March 1st.