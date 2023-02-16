Menu
Botch Announce Fall 2023 US Reunion Tour

The reunited band will hit the road for its first outing in more than 20 years

botch 2023 us tour
Botch, photo by J. Hellmann
February 16, 2023 | 1:59pm ET

    Reunited post-hardcore act Botch have announced a Fall 2023 US tour, their first full outing in more than 20 years.

    Dates kick off October 5th with a three-night stand at Revolution Hall in Portland, Oregon, and run through a December 12th show in San Francisco. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. You can also pick up tickets for sold-out shows via StubHub.

    Botch, who are pioneers of mathcore and metalcore, made their return with the comeback single “One Twenty Two” last August. The Washington-state band hadn’t released new music in 20 years, and the track was lauded by the group’s cult fanbase. In addition, Sargent House has announced a 25th anniversary reissue of 1998’s debut album American Nervoso (out March 24th), following the label’s reissue of 1999’s We Are the Romans.

    Ahead of the fall tour, Botch are set to play their first shows since re-forming, starting with a sold-out concert in their hometown of Tacoma this Friday (February 17th). They’ll follow that with a two-night stand (also sold out) in Seattle on February 24th and 25th. Get tickets those sold-out gigs via StubHub.

    botch one twenty two stream
    Botch Release “One Twenty Two,” First New Song in 20 Years: Stream

    Below you can see the full list of Botch’s Fall 2023 US tour dates. Pick up tickets here, and pre-order the American Nervosa reissue via Hello Merch.

    Botch’s 2023 US Tour Dates:
    02/17 – Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom at McMenamins Elks Temple
    02/24 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
    02/25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox
    10/05 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    10/06 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    10/07 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
    10/13 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    10/14 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    10/19 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
    10/21 – Denver, CO @ Summitt Hall
    11/11 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall
    11/14 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
    11/15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
    11/17 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    12/08 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda
    12/09 – Santa Ana, CA @ Observatory
    12/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency

    botch tour poster

