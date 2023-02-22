Bratmobile Announce First Live Show in Over 20 Years

Riot grrrl icons Bratmobile have today announced their first live show in over 20 years. The band join a legendary lineup at the upcoming Mosswood Meltdown festival in Oakland, California, on July 2nd.

The last time singer Allison Wolfe and drummer Molly Neuman performed together was on September 9th, 2002; for this reunion, they’ll be joined by guitarist Rose Melberg (of the pioneering indie pop group Tiger Trap), Audrey Marrs on keys, and Marty Key on bass.

“It’s been more than 20 years since our last tour, and life has changed and grown in many ways,” Wolfe and Neuman write in a press release. “In 2019, we got the original lineup back together to play a big birthday party for our band sister, Tobi Vail of Bikini Kill. After the show, we talked about playing again, but it wasn’t the right time, and then… 2020. Now we are both living in Los Angeles, and when the opportunity to play this special show in one of our hometowns came up, we decided to go for it. Guitarist Erin Smith, unfortunately, has other commitments and won’t be able to join us at this time, but we’re hoping we’ll be able to play together with her again in the near future.”

Hosted by film legend John Waters, Mosswood Meltdown is described as “a July 4th musical pyrotechnic display that explodes all on its own with slamming human cherry bombs, moshing punk-rock roman candles and scary screaming sparklers of every race and gender.” Over two days — July 1st and 2nd — the lineup also boasts performances from Le Tigre, Gravy Train!!!, ESG, and more.

Tickets to see Bratmobile at Mosswood Meltdown go on sale today, Wednesday, February 22nd, at 9:00 a.m. PT (12:00 p.m. ET), and you can grab yours here.

Find out which Bratmobile cut Consequence named one of the best punk songs of all time here, and read why their 1993 magnum opus Pottymouth is one of riot grrrl’s defining records here.