Walter and Jesse Sling Blue Product in Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Hopefully Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got an RV full of cash for reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the new Super Bowl ad for PopCorners, a popped corn snack.

The 60-second spot features sanitized versions of classic Breaking Bad dialogue. “Yo,” Jesse says after eating White Cheddar flavor and taking off a gas mask, “These are the bomb!”

“And they’re air popped, not fried” Walter replies in the same steely tones with which he used to discuss meth. Soon they’re proffering the PopCorners to old pal Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz), who samples the stuff in an auto junkyard and freaks out. The blue bag is perhaps not as stimulating as other blue products, but if you find yourself with a nostalgic itch, there are worse ways to scratch it than checking out the commercial below.

The ad will air during Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, February 12th. Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem and Rihanna will take the stage for the halftime show; revisit our feature on everything you need to know for the musical exhibitions.

Cranston and Paul last reprised their Breaking Bad roles in the stellar final season of the prequel series, Better Call Saul. More nostalgia projects might be in Cranston’s future; he is reportedly involved in writing a reboot of Malcolm in the Middle.