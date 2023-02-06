Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Walter and Jesse Sling Blue Product in Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Airing during the Super Bowl on February 12th

Advertisement
breaking bad super bowl commercial walter white jessie pinkman bryan cranston aaron paul
PopCorners Super Bowl Commercial (YouTube)
February 6, 2023 | 2:12pm ET

    Hopefully Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul got an RV full of cash for reprising their Breaking Bad roles as Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in the new Super Bowl ad for PopCorners, a popped corn snack.

    The 60-second spot features sanitized versions of classic Breaking Bad dialogue. “Yo,” Jesse says after eating White Cheddar flavor and taking off a gas mask, “These are the bomb!”

    “And they’re air popped, not fried” Walter replies in the same steely tones with which he used to discuss meth. Soon they’re proffering the PopCorners to old pal Tuco Salamanca (Raymond Cruz), who samples the stuff in an auto junkyard and freaks out. The blue bag is perhaps not as stimulating as other blue products, but if you find yourself with a nostalgic itch, there are worse ways to scratch it than checking out the commercial below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The ad will air during Super Bowl LVII this Sunday, February 12th. Chris Stapleton will perform the national anthem and Rihanna will take the stage for the halftime show; revisit our feature on everything you need to know for the musical exhibitions.

    Cranston and Paul last reprised their Breaking Bad roles in the stellar final season of the prequel series, Better Call Saul. More nostalgia projects might be in Cranston’s future; he is reportedly involved in writing a reboot of Malcolm in the Middle.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Linkin Park unreleased song Lost

Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Lost": Preview

February 6, 2023

harry styles david bowie tony visconti pop rock music news grammys quoteworthy

David Bowie Producer Tony Visconti Rejects Harry Styles Comparisons

February 6, 2023

billions dexter spinoffs showtime the department george clooney

Showtime Quintupling Down on Billions with Multiple Spinoffs in the Works

February 6, 2023

quavo offset fight grammys 2023 takeoff tribute in memoriam

Quavo and Offset Got into Physical Fight over Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammys: Report

February 6, 2023

History of the World Part 2 Guest Cast

Nick Kroll Explains How History of the World, Part II Got Incredible Guest Stars Like Danny DeVito and Johnny Knoxville

February 6, 2023

ozzy workday super bowl commercial

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday's "Rock Star" Super Bowl Ad: Watch

February 6, 2023

Ministry spring 2023 tour

Ministry Announce Spring 2023 US Tour with Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly

February 6, 2023

Creed Scott Stapp blame breakup

Scott Stapp on Creed's Breakup: "I'll Take the Blame About That"

February 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Walter and Jesse Sling Blue Product in Breaking Bad Super Bowl Commercial: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter