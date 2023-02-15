Breaking Benjamin and Bush Announce Spring 2023 US Tour

Breaking Benjamin and Bush are teaming up for a Apring 2023 US tour with special guests Another Day Dawns.

The month-long outing kicks off April 26th in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, with Breaking Benjamin and Another Day Dawns only. Bush will jump aboard beginning May 2nd in Charleston, West Virginia, and remain on the bill through the tour’s final May 23rd gig in Knoxville, Tennessee.

An artist fan-club pre-sale has already begun, with a Live Nation pre-sale starting Thursday (February 16th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster using the code CHORUS. A general sale starts Friday (February 16th), while fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

Breaking Benjamin and Bush toured together last year as part of a triple bill that also included Alice in Chains. It’s been five years since Breaking Benjamin released their last proper studio album, 2018’s Ember, while Bush unveiled their latest LP, The Art of Survival, this past October.

Following the spring run, Breaking Benjamin will support Disturbed on a recently announced summer US outing.

See the full list of tour dates below, followed by our 2022 video interview with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Breaking Benjamin 2023 Tour Dates:

04/21 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena (98 Rock Fest) !

04/22 – Orlando, FL @ Earthday Birthday !

04/26 – Myrtle Beach, SC @ House of Blues *

04/28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center !

04/29 – Worcester, MA @ DCU Center !

05/02 – Charleston, WV @ Charleston Coliseum & Convention Center ^

05/03 – Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater ^

05/05 – Huntsville, AL @ Von Braun Center ^

05/06 – Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum ^

05/08 – San Antonio, TX @ Boeing Center at Tech Port ^

05/10 – Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena ^

05/11 – Camdenton, MO @ Lake Ozarks Amphitheater ^

05/13 – Dubuque, IA @ Five Flags Center ^

05/14 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club – Eagles Ballroom ^

05/16 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Van Andel Arena ^

05/18 – Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza ^

05/20 – Lexington, KY @ Lexington Center – Rupp Arena ^

05/21 – Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Center Arena ^

05/23 – Knoxville, TN @ University of Tennessee Thompson – Boling Arena ^

07/11 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

07/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

07/15 – Ridgefield, WA @ RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater #

07/16 – Auburn, WA @ White River Amphitheatre #

07/18 – Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre #

07/20 – Irvine, CA @ FivePoint Amphitheatre #

07/22 – Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre #

07/23 – Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater #

07/25 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion #

07/27 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion #

07/29 – Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP #

07/31 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion #

08/01 – Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre #

08/03 – West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre #

08/07 – Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

08/09 – Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live #

08/11 – Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

08/12 – Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview #

08/15 – Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center #

08/19 – Wantagh, NY @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater #

08/21 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

08/23 – Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion #

08/26 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake #

08/27 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center #

08/29 – Maryland Heights, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

08/30 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre #

08/01 – Clarkston, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre #

08/02 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center #

* = w/ Another Day Dawns

! = Breaking Benjamin only

^ = w/ Bush and Another Day Dawns

# = supporting Disturbed