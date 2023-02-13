Bright Eyes Announce 2023 US Tour

Bright Eyes have mapped out a brief run of Spring 2023 US tour dates ahead of their appearance at Corona Capital Guadalajara in Mexico.

Kicking off on May 10th in Milwaukee, the trek also includes stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston, and more. Cursive will be joining Bright Eyes in Tulsa on May 14th. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Tuesday, February 14th (use code CHORUS). Once tickets sell out, grab your seats via Stubhub.

Last year, Bright Eyes released a series of EPs comprised of re-recorded versions of tracks from early in their discography. Their last album of original material was 2020’s Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

Bright Eyes 2023 Tour Dates:

05/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed

05/13 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Park

05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *

05/15 – Little Rock, AK @ The Hall

05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater

05/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

* = w/ Cursive