Bright Eyes Announce 2023 US Tour

Including dates in Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston, and more

Bright Eyes Spring 2023 US tour dates
Bright Eyes, photo by Shawn Brackbill
February 13, 2023 | 12:52pm ET

    Bright Eyes have mapped out a brief run of Spring 2023 US tour dates ahead of their appearance at Corona Capital Guadalajara in Mexico.

    Kicking off on May 10th in Milwaukee, the trek also includes stops in Minneapolis, Chicago, Houston, and more. Cursive will be joining Bright Eyes in Tulsa on May 14th. See the full itinerary below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, February 17th at 10:00 a.m. CT via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Tuesday, February 14th (use code CHORUS). Once tickets sell out, grab your seats via Stubhub.

    Last year, Bright Eyes released a series of EPs comprised of re-recorded versions of tracks from early in their discography. Their last album of original material was 2020’s Down in the Weeds, Where the World Once Was.

    Bright Eyes 2023 Tour Dates:
    05/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater
    05/11 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    05/12 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
    05/13 – Columbia, MO @ Rose Park
    05/14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom *
    05/15 – Little Rock, AK @ The Hall
    05/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theater
    05/18 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    05/21 – Guadalajara, MX @ Corona Capital Guadalajara

    * = w/ Cursive

    Bright Eyes Spring 2023 US Tour poster dates

