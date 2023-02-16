British Music Embassy and Consequence Announce 2023 SXSW Lineup

In just under a month, the entire music world will descend on Austin, Texas for the annual South by Southwest music conference and festival. Looking to put their talents on display for fans and industry folks alike, artists will come from all over — including from the UK. The British Music Embassy returns to SXSW this year to put a spotlight on the best Britain has to offer, and Consequence is proud to be part of the event this year with our own official showcase.

Taking over The Courtyard at 4th (formerly Cedar Street Courtyard), BME will feature 12 expertly curated shows from March 11th through the 18th. Consequence’s showcase is set for Wednesday, March 15th from 8:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. Headlined by heavy psych rockers Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs, the party will also feature acclaimed singer-songwriter SOAK, rock trio Dream Wife, electronic groovers Low Island, art punk outfit Folly Group, and rising pop artist girli.

With other presenting partners BBC Introducing, ATC-Live, Licks Magazine, and Output Belfast, the rest of the British Music Embassy SXSW lineup includes the likes of The Orielles, Balming Tiger, Dead Pony, Brooke Combe, Crawlers, ALASKALASKA, SIPHO, Miraa May, Youth Sector, and many more.

Find the complete lineup poster and daily showcase breakdown below, as well as a playlist highlighting the 50 artists taking part in BME 2023. Stay tuned for the full schedule to be revealed in the coming weeks, as well as more about Consequence’s plans for this year’s South by Southwest.

Saturday, March 11th – 8:00 p.m.-12:00 a.m.

BME Opening Night Launch Party, feat.

Brooke Combe, DEX DJ, Low Island, Tyson, Warmduscher

Sunday March 12th – TBC-TBC

BME Presents In Association with Songbits, feat.

Classical For Now, Max Cooper 3D/AV

Monday, March 13th – 8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

Marshall Official SXSW Showcase, feat.

Dead Pony, Gen And The Degenerates, Kid Bookie, NOISY, Panic Shack, Red Rum Club

Tuesday, March 14th – 8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

ATC-Live Official SXSW Showcase, feat.

Balming Tiger, The Goa Express, The Golden Dregs, Ishmael Ensemble, Mandy, Indiana, Sans Soucis

Wednesday, March 15th – 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Licks Magazine presents, feat.

Alaskalaska, Brooke Combe, Lime Garden, Jaz Karis, Prima Queen

Wednesday, March 15th – 8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

Consequence Official SXSW Showcase, feat.

Dream Wife, Folly Group, girli, Low Island, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, Pigs, SOAK

Thursday, March 16th – 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

Output Belfast presents, feat.

Cherym, Dea Matrona, Far Caspian, Junk Drawer, Lemonade Shoelace, WYNONA BLEACH

Thursday, March 16th 8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

BBC Introducing Official SXSW Showcase, feat.

Bellah, Miraa May, Obongjayar, SIPHO, Yazmin Lacey

Friday, March 17th – 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

BME / FORM presents, feat.

Dream Wife, Hamish Hawk, Sans Soucis, Tyson, Warmduscher

Friday, March 17th – 8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

BBC 1xtra Introducing Official SXSW Showcase, feat.

Crawlers, Edie Bens, English Teacher, Jessica Winter, Kadeem Tyrell, Steam Down

Saturday, March 18th 2:00 p.m.-6:00 p.m.

BME presents, feat.

Redolent, Strawberry Guy, Tamzene, Venbee, Youth Sector

Saturday, March 18th – 8:00 p.m.-2:00 a.m.

BBC Introducing Official SXSW Showcase, feat.

Heartworms, The Orielles, Queen Millz, Robocobra Quartet, Sports Team, VLURE