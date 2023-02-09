Britney Spears’ Husband, Doctors Attempted to Stage Intervention: Report

Britney Spears’ husband Sam Asghari, manager, and doctors reportedly attempted to stage an intervention for the pop star, who is said to be struggling with mental health and substance abuse issues.

TMZ reports that the intervention was scheduled to take place on Tuesday, but was ultimately called off after Spears became “somewhat aware” of the plan. Instead, she agreed to meet with a doctor on Wednesday.

Spears had been under a conservatorship controlled by her father up until November 2021. Earlier this month, some of her fans called the police to request a wellness check on the singer, after becoming concerned with her activity on social media.

Spears addressed the wellness check in a subsequent media post, writing: “This felt like I was being gaslit and bullied once the incident made it to the news and being portrayed once again in a poor and unfair light by the media. During this time in my life, I truly hope the public and my fans who I care so much about can respect my privacy moving forward.”