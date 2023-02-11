Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were absent of three key members during their concert in Dallas on Friday night.

Guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel both missed the show after testing positive for COVD-19. Bandmember and Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, was also absent for an unknown reason.

“We got a few members missing tonight – Stevie Van Zandt – COVID, Soozie Tyrell – COVID, Patti Scialfa… But goddammit, we’re gonna give Dallas the best show they’ve ever seen,” Springsteen told the audience prior performing “Out in the Street” (via Rolling Stone). The pared down E Street Band ran through a 27-song setlist that included the tour debut of “Detroit Melody.”

Responding to a fan on Twitter, Van Zandt said he has a a very mild case [of COVID] and hope[s] to be back for Houston or Austin at the latest.” The band’s next scheduled show is on Tuesday in Dallas.

Springsteen and the E Street Band are back on the road again for the first time in six years. Read our review of their Dallas kick-off show, and get tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

Setlist:

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Out in the Street

Candy’s Room

Kitty’s Back

Nightshift (Commodores cover)

Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)

The E Street Shuffle

Johnny 99

Last Man Standing (Solo Acoustic)

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore:

Detroit Medley

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

I’ll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)