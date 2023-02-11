Menu
Bruce Springsteen Plays Pared Down Dallas Show as COVID Knocks Out Multiple E Street Band Members

Steven Van Zandt, Soozie Tyrel, and Patti Scialfa all missed Friday night's show

Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour
Bruce Springsteen, photo by Rob DeMartin
February 11, 2023 | 10:02am ET

    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were absent of three key members during their concert in Dallas on Friday night.

    Guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel both missed the show after testing positive for COVD-19. Bandmember and Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, was also absent for an unknown reason.

    “We got a few members missing tonight – Stevie Van Zandt – COVID, Soozie Tyrell – COVID, Patti Scialfa… But goddammit, we’re gonna give Dallas the best show they’ve ever seen,” Springsteen told the audience prior performing “Out in the Street” (via Rolling Stone). The pared down E Street Band ran through a 27-song setlist that included the tour debut of “Detroit Melody.”

    Related Video

    Responding to a fan on Twitter, Van Zandt said he has a a very mild case [of COVID] and hope[s] to be back for Houston or Austin at the latest.” The band’s next scheduled show is on Tuesday in Dallas.

    Springsteen and the E Street Band are back on the road again for the first time in six years. Read our review of their Dallas kick-off show, and get tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates here.

    Setlist:
    No Surrender
    Ghosts
    Prove It All Night
    Letter to You
    The Promised Land
    Out in the Street
    Candy’s Room
    Kitty’s Back
    Nightshift (Commodores cover)
    Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)
    The E Street Shuffle
    Johnny 99
    Last Man Standing (Solo Acoustic)
    Backstreets
    Because the Night
    She’s the One
    Wrecking Ball
    The Rising
    Badlands
    Thunder Road

    Encore:
    Detroit Medley
    Born to Run
    Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
    Glory Days
    Dancing in the Dark
    Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
    I’ll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)

