Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band were absent of three key members during their concert in Dallas on Friday night.
Guitarist Steven Van Zandt and violinist/singer Soozie Tyrel both missed the show after testing positive for COVD-19. Bandmember and Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, was also absent for an unknown reason.
“We got a few members missing tonight – Stevie Van Zandt – COVID, Soozie Tyrell – COVID, Patti Scialfa… But goddammit, we’re gonna give Dallas the best show they’ve ever seen,” Springsteen told the audience prior performing “Out in the Street” (via Rolling Stone). The pared down E Street Band ran through a 27-song setlist that included the tour debut of “Detroit Melody.”
Responding to a fan on Twitter, Van Zandt said he has a a very mild case [of COVID] and hope[s] to be back for Houston or Austin at the latest.” The band’s next scheduled show is on Tuesday in Dallas.
Springsteen and the E Street Band are back on the road again for the first time in six years. Read our review of their Dallas kick-off show, and get tickets to the band’s upcoming tour dates here.
Sorry folks. Covid. https://t.co/QFV8cF8emy
— 🕉🇺🇦Stevie Van Zandt☮️💙 (@StevieVanZandt) February 11, 2023
Setlist:
No Surrender
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Out in the Street
Candy’s Room
Kitty’s Back
Nightshift (Commodores cover)
Don’t Play That Song (You Lied) (Ben E. King cover)
The E Street Shuffle
Johnny 99
Last Man Standing (Solo Acoustic)
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Encore:
Detroit Medley
Born to Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
I’ll See You in My Dreams (solo acoustic)