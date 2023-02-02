Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday.
Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.
Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour the US through the middle of April before heading overseas for shows in the UK and Europe. Tickets are available via Stubhub.
BACKSTREETS #springsteentour2023 #Springsteen #estreetband pic.twitter.com/hQHqzdmtN0Advertisement
— Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) February 2, 2023
Opening night. @springsteen #SpringsteenTour2023 pic.twitter.com/BcvsImu40a
— None But The Brave Podcast (@NBTBPodcast) February 2, 2023
I HEAR THE SOUND OF YOUR GUITAR!!
GHOSTS!!
AND IM NOT ASHAMED TO SAY I HAD TEARS #estreetband !! #springsteentour2023 @springsteen @nilslofgren @gwtallent @EStreetMax @StevieVanZandt @jakeclemons @Variety @RollingStone pic.twitter.com/nGK63pwlo1
— Spring-Nuts (@SpringNuts_) February 2, 2023
Candy Bruce! #bruce #boss #springsteen #brucespringsteen #boss2023 #bruce2023 #bosstampa #brucetampa pic.twitter.com/JGHk4RLW3C
— Royal Jones (@_Royal_Jones_) February 2, 2023
BTR #bruce #boss #springsteen #brucespringsteen #boss2023 #bruce2023 #bosstampa #brucetampa pic.twitter.com/Xb0yIdsfcmAdvertisement
— Royal Jones (@_Royal_Jones_) February 2, 2023
Setlist:
No Surrender
Ghosts
Prove It All Night
Letter to You
The Promised Land
Out in the Street
Candy’s Room
Kitty’s Back
Brilliant Disguise
Nightshift
Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)
The E Street Shuffle
Johnny 99
Last Man Standing (Live debut)
House of a Thousand Guitars
Backstreets
Because the Night
She’s the One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Encore
Burnin’ Train (Live debut)
Born to Run
Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
Glory Days
Dancing in the Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
I’ll See You in My Dreams (Solo)
Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:
02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena
06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza