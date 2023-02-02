Menu
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist

The band ran through a career-spanning 28-song set

Bruce Springsteen kicks off 2023 tour
Bruce Springsteen, photo by Octavio Jones/Getty Image
Consequence Staff
February 1, 2023 | 10:53pm ET

    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday.

    Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.

    Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour the US through the middle of April before heading overseas for shows in the UK and Europe. Tickets are available via Stubhub.

    Setlist:
    No Surrender
    Ghosts
    Prove It All Night
    Letter to You
    The Promised Land
    Out in the Street
    Candy’s Room
    Kitty’s Back
    Brilliant Disguise
    Nightshift
    Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)
    The E Street Shuffle
    Johnny 99
    Last Man Standing (Live debut)
    House of a Thousand Guitars
    Backstreets
    Because the Night
    She’s the One
    Wrecking Ball
    The Rising
    Badlands

    Encore
    Burnin’ Train (Live debut)
    Born to Run
    Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)
    Glory Days
    Dancing in the Dark
    Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
    I’ll See You in My Dreams (Solo)

    Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
    02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
    02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
    03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
    04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
    04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
    05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
    05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
    05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
    06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
    06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
    06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena
    06/24 –  Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
    07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
    07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
    07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
    07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
    07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
    07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

