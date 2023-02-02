Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Kick Off First Tour in Six Years: Video + Setlist

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band launched their first tour in six years with a 28-song set at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida on Wednesday.

Kicking off with “No Surrender,” Springsteen and the band played a career-spanning set that mixed greatest hits with material from their most recent album, 2020’s Letter to You. Among the songs performed included “Prove It All Night,” “The Promised Land,” “Candy’s Room,” “The E Street Shuffle,” “Because the Night,” and “The Rising.” To close the evening, the E Street Band played a seven-song encore featuring “Born to Run,” “Rosalita,” “Dancing in the Dark,” and “Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out,” before the band gave way to Springsteen for a solo acoustic performance of “I’ll See You in My Dreams.” Watch fan-captured video of the show and see the full setlist below.

Springsteen and the E Street Band will tour the US through the middle of April before heading overseas for shows in the UK and Europe. Tickets are available via Stubhub.

Setlist:

No Surrender

Ghosts

Prove It All Night

Letter to You

The Promised Land

Out in the Street

Candy’s Room

Kitty’s Back

Brilliant Disguise

Nightshift

Don’t Play That Song (You Lied)

The E Street Shuffle

Johnny 99

Last Man Standing (Live debut)

House of a Thousand Guitars

Backstreets

Because the Night

She’s the One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Encore

Burnin’ Train (Live debut)

Born to Run

Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)

Glory Days

Dancing in the Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

I’ll See You in My Dreams (Solo)

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

02/03 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

02/05 – Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

02/07 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

02/10 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka

07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka

07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring

07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza