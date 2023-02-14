Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a new leg of North American tour dates.
The expanded itinerary includes stops in 18 cities across the US and Canada between August and December. Notably, The Boss will play a pair of hometown stadium shows at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; as well as concerts at Wrigley Field in Chicago; Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; Nationals Park in Washington, DC; and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Additionally, The E Street Band will visit a number of Canadian cities throughout the month of November.
Despite the controversy surrounding the ticket sale for his initial run of 2023 tour dates, Springsteen is sticking with Ticketmaster for these newly announced dates. Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Sunday, February 19th. Tickets will then go on sale beginning Wednesday, February 22nd via Ticketmaster.
Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets to all of Springsteen’s upcoming shows via Stubhub.
The newly announced dates are part of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour together in six years. They kicked off the jaunt earlier this month with a rousing 28-song performance in Tampa (read our review here). The initial US leg runs through the middle of April, after which the band heads to the UK and Europe for a summer of touring. Check out their updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.
Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:
02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena
06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Camden Yards
09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center