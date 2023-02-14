Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a new leg of North American tour dates.

The expanded itinerary includes stops in 18 cities across the US and Canada between August and December. Notably, The Boss will play a pair of hometown stadium shows at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; as well as concerts at Wrigley Field in Chicago; Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; Nationals Park in Washington, DC; and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Additionally, The E Street Band will visit a number of Canadian cities throughout the month of November.

Despite the controversy surrounding the ticket sale for his initial run of 2023 tour dates, Springsteen is sticking with Ticketmaster for these newly announced dates. Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Sunday, February 19th. Tickets will then go on sale beginning Wednesday, February 22nd via Ticketmaster.

Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets to all of Springsteen’s upcoming shows via Stubhub.

The newly announced dates are part of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour together in six years. They kicked off the jaunt earlier this month with a rousing 28-song performance in Tampa (read our review here). The initial US leg runs through the middle of April, after which the band heads to the UK and Europe for a summer of touring. Check out their updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:

02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena

03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun

03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena

03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena

04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena

04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic

05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena

05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena

05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani

05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo

05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA

05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium

06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland

06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park

06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena

06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi

06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka

07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka

07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park

07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken

07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion

07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring

07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion

07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza

08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field

08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park

08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park

08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Camden Yards

09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena

11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell

11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center