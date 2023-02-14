Menu
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Announce New Tour Dates in the US, Canada

The Boss has mapped out stadium shows in 18 cities beginning in August

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band circa 2023
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, photo courtesy of artist
February 14, 2023 | 10:35am ET

    Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band have announced a new leg of North American tour dates.

    The expanded itinerary includes stops in 18 cities across the US and Canada between August and December. Notably, The Boss will play a pair of hometown stadium shows at Giants Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey; as well as concerts at Wrigley Field in Chicago; Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia; Nationals Park in Washington, DC; and Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Additionally, The E Street Band will visit a number of Canadian cities throughout the month of November.

    Despite the controversy surrounding the ticket sale for his initial run of 2023 tour dates, Springsteen is sticking with Ticketmaster for these newly announced dates. Registration for a Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale is now ongoing through Sunday, February 19th. Tickets will then go on sale beginning Wednesday, February 22nd via Ticketmaster.

    Alternatively, fans can purchase tickets to all of Springsteen’s upcoming shows via Stubhub.

    The newly announced dates are part of Springsteen and the E Street Band’s first tour together in six years. They kicked off the jaunt earlier this month with a rousing 28-song performance in Tampa (read our review here). The initial US leg runs through the middle of April, after which the band heads to the UK and Europe for a summer of touring. Check out their updated tour itinerary below, and grab tickets here.

    Bruce Springsteen 2023 Tour Dates:
    02/14 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    02/16 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    02/18 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
    02/21 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
    02/25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    02/27 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    03/02 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    03/05 – Saint Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    03/07 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
    03/09 – Columbus, OH @ Nationwide Arena
    03/12 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
    03/14 – Albany, NY @ MVP Arena
    03/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    03/18 – State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
    03/20 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    03/23 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    03/25 – Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
    03/27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
    03/29 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    04/01 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    04/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    04/05 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    04/07 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Arena
    04/09 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/11 – Elmont, NY @ UBS Arena
    04/14 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
    04/28 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
    04/30 – Barcelona, ES @ Estadi Olímpic
    05/05 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/07 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/09 – Dublin, IE @ RDS Arena
    05/13 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    05/15 – Paris, FR @ La Défense Arena
    05/18 – Ferrara, IT @ Parco Urbano G. Bassani
    05/21 – Rome, IT @ Circo Massimo
    05/25 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    05/27 – Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
    05/30 – Edinburgh, UK @ BT Murrayfield Stadium
    06/11 – Landgraaf, NL @ Megaland
    06/13 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
    06/16 – Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
    06/21 – Düsseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel Arena
    06/24 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/26 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ullevi
    06/30 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
    07/02 – Oslo, NO @ Voldsløkka
    07/06 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/08 – London, UK @ BST Hyde Park
    07/11 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
    07/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
    07/18 – Vienna, AT @ Ernst Happel Stadion
    07/21 – Hockenheim, DE @ Hockenheimring
    07/23 – Munich, DE @ Olympiastadion
    07/25 – Monza, IT @ Prato della Gerascia, Autodromo di Monza
    08/09 – Chicago, IL @ Wrigley Field
    08/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    08/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ Citizens Bank Park
    08/24 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
    08/28 – Washington, DC @ Nationals Park
    08/30 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/01 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
    09/07 – Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
    09/09 – Baltimore, MD @ Camden Yards
    09/12 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
    11/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
    11/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
    11/08 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
    11/10 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
    11/14 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/16 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    11/18 – Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre
    11/20 – Montreal, QC @ Centre Bell
    11/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    12/04 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/06 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
    12/08 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

    Bruce Springsteen new 2023 tour dates

