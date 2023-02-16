Menu
Bruce Willis Given “Cruel” New Diagnosis, Family Says

The legendary actor is suffering from frontotemporal dementia

bruce willis diagnosis cruel ftd
Bruce Willis, photo courtesy of the Willis family
February 16, 2023 | 2:47pm ET

    Bruce Willis’ “condition has progressed,” his family wrote in a statement, and the iconic actor has been given the new diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia, or FTD.

    “Since we announced Bruce’s diagnosis of aphasia in Spring 2022, Bruce’s condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis,” his family explained on the official website for The Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. “Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” the statement continued.

    “FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone. For people under 60, FTD is the most common form of dementia, and because getting the diagnosis can take years, FTD is likely much more prevalent than we know. Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce’s condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research.”

    The statement, which was signed by WIllis’ wife Emma, his children, and his ex-partner Demi Moore, went on to “thank you all for the outpouring of love and compassion for Bruce over the past ten months. Your generosity of spirit has been overwhelming, and we are tremendously grateful for it.”

    Willis retired from acting in March 2022 after a diagnosis of aphasia, a language disorder that affects the ability to communicate. The medical update came after Willis struggled on film sets, including forgetting lines and firing prop guns on the wrong cues. His family is asking his fans to educate themselves on FTD and consider donating to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration.

    Willis’ retirement does not mean that the actor is necessarily gone from the public eye. Before his aphasia diagnosis was made public, the actor worked with a deepfake company to create a digital replica that could appear in future projects.

