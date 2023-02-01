Menu
Bryan Adams Announces 2023 Tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

The "So Happy It Hurts" tour launches in June

bryan adams joan jett tour
Bryan Adams (photo by Ben Kaye) and Joan Jett (photo by David Brendan Hall)
February 1, 2023 | 8:00am ET

    Bryan Adams is heading out on tour in 2023, and he’s bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him. The artists will embark on a North American tour that kicks off this summer.

    In support of his 15th studio album, last year’s So Happy It Hurts, the aptly titled “So Happy It Hurts” 2023 tour begins on June 6th in Baltimore and wraps up August 3rd in Seattle. In between, Adams and Jett will perform in cities like Philadelphia, New York, Tampa, St. Louis, and Los Angeles.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day earlier on Thursday, February 2nd (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.

    Related Video

    Adams’ So Happy It Hurts is nominated for Best Rock Performance at this year’s Grammys, which go down this Sunday, February 5th. Last year, the artist appeared on our Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss the LP.

    Bryan Adams 2023 Tour Dates:
    06/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
    06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
    06/09 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    06/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    06/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    06/13 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
    06/14 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
    06/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
    06/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
    06/18 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    06/20 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    06/21 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    06/28 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
    06/29 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
    07/01 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
    07/02 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    07/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
    07/06 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
    07/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
    07/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
    07/26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
    07/28 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
    07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    07/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
    08/02 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    08/03 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

