Bryan Adams Announces 2023 Tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Bryan Adams is heading out on tour in 2023, and he’s bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him. The artists will embark on a North American tour that kicks off this summer.
In support of his 15th studio album, last year’s So Happy It Hurts, the aptly titled “So Happy It Hurts” 2023 tour begins on June 6th in Baltimore and wraps up August 3rd in Seattle. In between, Adams and Jett will perform in cities like Philadelphia, New York, Tampa, St. Louis, and Los Angeles.
Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day earlier on Thursday, February 2nd (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.
Adams’ So Happy It Hurts is nominated for Best Rock Performance at this year’s Grammys, which go down this Sunday, February 5th. Last year, the artist appeared on our Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss the LP.
Bryan Adams 2023 Tour Dates:
06/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/09 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
06/13 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
06/14 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
06/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
06/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
06/18 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
06/20 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
06/21 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/28 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
06/29 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
07/01 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
07/02 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
07/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
07/06 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
07/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center
07/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
07/26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
07/28 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena
07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
07/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
08/02 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
08/03 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena