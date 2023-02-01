Bryan Adams Announces 2023 Tour with Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

Bryan Adams is heading out on tour in 2023, and he’s bringing Joan Jett and the Blackhearts with him. The artists will embark on a North American tour that kicks off this summer.

In support of his 15th studio album, last year’s So Happy It Hurts, the aptly titled “So Happy It Hurts” 2023 tour begins on June 6th in Baltimore and wraps up August 3rd in Seattle. In between, Adams and Jett will perform in cities like Philadelphia, New York, Tampa, St. Louis, and Los Angeles.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 3rd at 12:00 p.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with a Live Nation pre-sale going down one day earlier on Thursday, February 2nd (use access code CHORUS). Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub.

Adams’ So Happy It Hurts is nominated for Best Rock Performance at this year’s Grammys, which go down this Sunday, February 5th. Last year, the artist appeared on our Kyle Meredith With… podcast to discuss the LP.

Bryan Adams 2023 Tour Dates:

06/06 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

06/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/09 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/10 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/11 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

06/13 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

06/14 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

06/15 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

06/17 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

06/18 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

06/20 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

06/21 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

06/28 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

06/29 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

07/01 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

07/02 — Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

07/03 — St. Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

07/06 — Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

07/07 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Maverik Center

07/25 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

07/26 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

07/28 — Palm Springs, CA @ Acrisure Arena

07/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

07/30 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

08/02 — Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

08/03 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena