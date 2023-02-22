Fan Chant: I’m Not Quite Done Talking About BSS Yet

Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

Let’s start with the most important part of the story I’m about to share: I am not a good runner. I’m in the middle of two sisters who are both quite literal marathon runners, and it’s just not the journey for me. But every now and then Nashville residents are graced with the kind of 70-degree day in February where all you want is to be outside in the sunshine. Such a day took place this past weekend, and I felt like I had no choice but to take advantage. On a whim, I set out on a jog downtown, accompanied by a playlist I thought might be motivating. Friends, countrymen, Carats — please explain why this was perhaps the best run I’ve ever been on in my entire life?

Actually, I think I have the answer, and it’s in the three men who call themselves BSS, or BooSeokSoon, if you’re feeling it. Seungkwan, DK, and Hoshi are members of SEVENTEEN who make up what appears to be the most joyfully chaotic subunit in K-pop, and they absolutely must have laced their EP’s lead single, “Fighting,” with something strong. This song came out a few weeks ago, and it hasn’t lost its shine; if anything, it’s only become more motivating as the trio have shared different versions of the track on various recording programs and awards shows.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Fighting” feels like musical theater. It feels like an inside joke that somehow includes all of us. I was running down the street to the beat of the song, grinning like some kind of fitness enthusiast, and it’s all due to this set of comedians cosplaying as musicians.

For anyone keeping track, my SEVENTEEN exploration has officially tipped into full-on support and adoration. We seem to be nearing the end of BSS promotions, but I don’t think I’m quite ready to let these two men and one tiger go just yet. I guess all that’s left to do is wait fearfully for what’s next — 2023 tour calendars are filling up fast, but we’re here to keep an eye on whatever might be coming next from BSS and SEVENTEEN as a whole.