Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BTS’ “Boy With Luv” Becomes First Korean-Language Song to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Halsey features on the 2019 single

Advertisement
BTS and Halsey
BTS and Halsey, photo via Instagram
February 11, 2023 | 2:07pm ET

    Thanks to “Boy With Luv,” BTS have continued to make history by releasing the first Korean-language song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.

    The Halsey-featuring track appears on BTS’ 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Personaand while its the first song sung in Korean to hit the Billions Club, it’s not BTS’ first entry into the Spotify success canon. In 2021, the K-pop group’s cut “Dynamite” earned the distinction, marking the first song by a Korean artist to achieve a billion streams. The following year, their track “Butter” hit the milestone as well.

    “Boy With Luv” has always been a successful single. Since premiering in 2019, the song has set three Guinness World Records, including Most Viewed YouTube Video in 24 Hours, Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 Hours, and Most Viewed YouTube Music Video by a K-Pop Group in 24 Hours. What’s more, Map of the Soul: Persona debuted at No. 1 in the United States when it came out.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    BTS are in the midst of their “second chapter,” a hiatus of sorts for the group’s members to pursue their own solo careers. Recently, this period has allowed RM to release the album Indigo and Jimin to collaborate with BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG for the single “VIBE.”

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 postponed

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 Fest Postponed Until Next Year: "The Desired Lineup Could Not Be Achieved"

February 11, 2023

Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour

Bruce Springsteen Plays Pared Down Dallas Show as COVID Knocks Out Multiple E Street Band Members

February 11, 2023

Motley Crue first show with John 5

Mötley Crüe Play First Show with New Guitarist John 5: Setlist + Video

February 11, 2023

last of us soundtrack hbo series songs music

All the Music from HBO's The Last of Us

February 10, 2023

linkin park lost

Song of the Week: Linkin Park's "Lost" Is an Emotional Reminder of What We Once Had

February 10, 2023

reset concert series win tickets boygenius lcd soundsystem steve lacy

Win Tickets to boygenius, LCD Soundsystem, and Steve Lacy's Re:SET Concert Series in Your City

February 10, 2023

Lady Gaga with her father Joe Germanotta

Lady Gaga's Dad Trashes New York City: "It Smells Like Weed Everywhere"

February 10, 2023

Lamb of God Kreator new song

Lamb of God and Kreator Team Up for New Song "State of Unrest": Stream

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BTS' "Boy With Luv" Becomes First Korean-Language Song to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Menu Shop Search Newsletter