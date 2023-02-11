BTS’ “Boy With Luv” Becomes First Korean-Language Song to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams

Thanks to “Boy With Luv,” BTS have continued to make history by releasing the first Korean-language song to surpass 1 billion streams on Spotify.

The Halsey-featuring track appears on BTS’ 2019 EP Map of the Soul: Persona, and while its the first song sung in Korean to hit the Billions Club, it’s not BTS’ first entry into the Spotify success canon. In 2021, the K-pop group’s cut “Dynamite” earned the distinction, marking the first song by a Korean artist to achieve a billion streams. The following year, their track “Butter” hit the milestone as well.

“Boy With Luv” has always been a successful single. Since premiering in 2019, the song has set three Guinness World Records, including Most Viewed YouTube Video in 24 Hours, Most Viewed YouTube Music Video in 24 Hours, and Most Viewed YouTube Music Video by a K-Pop Group in 24 Hours. What’s more, Map of the Soul: Persona debuted at No. 1 in the United States when it came out.

Advertisement

Related Video

BTS are in the midst of their “second chapter,” a hiatus of sorts for the group’s members to pursue their own solo careers. Recently, this period has allowed RM to release the album Indigo and Jimin to collaborate with BIGBANG‘s TAEYANG for the single “VIBE.”