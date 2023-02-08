Menu
Fan Chant: BTS’s Yet To Come Concert Film Makes Box Office Bank

BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas took the No. 5 slot for the weekend in North America

bts yet to come fan chant
BTS, photo courtesy of BIGHIT MUSIC
Mary Siroky
February 8, 2023 | 1:00pm ET

    Welcome to Fan Chant, a weekly column for K-pop fans, stans, and newbies alike. Each week, I’ll be rolling out interviews, lists, and all kinds of content to keep you in the loop on the latest and greatest from our friends in Seoul and beyond. Also, make sure to subscribe to my companion newsletter!

    It’s Oscar season, which means it’s time to talk about some truly prestige cinema.

    This past weekend, Trafalgar Releasing presented BTS: Yet To Come in Cinemas, a re-cut and remixed version of BTS‘s October 2022 concert in Busan. As anyone who tried to tune into the livestream last year might remember, 49 million people around the globe logged on to do the same, overloading the servers and causing quite a few delays throughout the nearly two-hour show. The concert experience gave fans a chance to revisit the event in a smoother, louder, and all-around bigger way.

    This is the fifth time BTS has worked with Trafalgar Releasing, who collaborated with HYBE (then Big Hit) for Burn The Stage: The Movie, Bring The Soul: The Movie, Break The Silence: The Movie, and, of course, the monumental BTS Permission To Dance On Stage – Seoul: Live Viewing, which broke the global event cinema record with a gross of $6.84 million for North America and $32.6 million worldwide.

    According to Deadline, this weekend’s takeaways were a similarly strong showing for BTS in theaters. The weekend box office in North America alone reported over $5.1 million on just 1,200 screens, with the total crossing $8 million by the time the limited run wrapped. (Global takeaways are reporting a final number closer to $10 million, according to Box Office Mojo). This put BTS: Yet to Come in the No. 5 slot for the weekend.

