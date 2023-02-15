Bully and Soccer Mommy Hope They Don’t “Lose You” on New Song: Stream

Bully, the alt-rock project of Alicia Bognanno, returns today with a new song called “Lose You” featuring backup vocals from Sophie Allison of Soccer Mommy.

“Lose You” attempts to reckon with the idea that even a love that seems like it’ll last forever isn’t necessarily immortal. Taking cues from late ’80s and ’90s shoegaze pioneers, the track is driven by a steadily, thumping beat that backdrops Bognanno’s fuzzed-out guitars: “Either way I’m gonna lose you,” she and Allison lament in harmony, before a ripper of a guitar solo near the song’s end.

“When ‘Lose You’ came about it was the first time I’ve considered having someone else sing on a Bully song,” Bognanno said in a press release. “I love Sophie’s voice and have always admired everything she does so to me it was a no brainer. Watching her soar out of the Nashville scene and dominate indie music world wide has been a joy. Writing ‘Lose You’ was a way for me to work through the pain and reality of impermanence. It doesn’t make it any easier but reflection is often followed by growth and to me that’s what life is all about.”

Bognanno is also set to take Bully on the road in 2023: She’ll open for The Breeders in Nashville on March 13th before a brief run of headlining gigs in the UK and Europe through May and early June. Then, she’ll return to North America to support Pixies in June along with Franz Ferdinand. Tickets to Bully’s headlining shows across the pond go on sale this Friday the 17th at 9:00 a.m. local time; get yours at Ticketmaster, and grab tickets to previously-announced shows at StubHub.

Listen to Bully and Soccer Mommy team up on “Lose You” below, then keep scrolling for the full list of dates. Bully’s last album was 2020’s Sugaregg.

Bully 2023 Tour Dates:

03/16 – Nashville, TN @ The Basement East ^

04/15 – North Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

05/20 – Amsterdam, NL @ London Calling Paradiso

05/22 – Manchester, UK @ Yes (Pink Room)

05/23 – Bristol, UK @ THEKLA

05/25 – Birmingham, UK @ Dead Wax

05/26 – London, UK @ Moth Club

05/27 – Leeds, UK @ Live At Leeds In The Park

06/03 – Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

06/08 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

06/09 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia *

06/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem *

06/12 – Columbus, OH @ KEMBA Live! *

06/13 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE *

06/14 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady ICON Music Center *

06/16 – Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

06/17 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit *

06/20 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy *

06/21 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore *

06/23 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center *

06/24 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom *

06/25 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater *

^ = w/ The Breeders

* = w/ Pixies and Franz Ferdinand