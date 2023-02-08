Cake Announce 2023 Tour

Cake have announced a headlining Summer 2023 tour.

After a May appearance at Mill Valley Music Fest, “An Evening with Cake” will kick off on June 20th in San Diego. It will make stops in Los Angeles, Boston, and New York City before wrapping up on July 23rd in Philadelphia. See the full itinerary below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Live Nation pre-sale will precede the public on-sale beginning on Thursday, February 9th (use code CHORUS). Alternatively, you can purchase tickets via Stubhub.

In 2018, Cake released their first original song in seven years, “Sinking Ship,” while teasing a follow-up to 2011’s Showroom of Compassion that never materialized.

Cake 2023 Tour Dates:

5/14 — Mill Valley, CA @ Mill Valley Music Fest

6/20 — San Diego, CA @ Rady Shell at Jacobs Park *

6/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Amphitheater

6/23 — Denver, CO @ Levitt Pavilion

6/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ TBA

7/16 — Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point

7/18 — Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

7/19 — New Haven, CT @ Westville Music Bowl

7/21 — New York, NY @ Rooftop at Pier 17

7/23 — Philadelphia, PA @ TD Pavilion at the Mann

* = w/ Ben Folds