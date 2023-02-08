Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Camp Cope Break Up

"CAMP COPE 2015-2023," the band wrote

Advertisement
camp cope break up call it quits band georgia maq
Camp Cope, photo by Kane Hibberd
February 8, 2023 | 10:55am ET

    Camp Cope, the influential Australian alternative rock group, have announced their plan to break up in 2023. The trio of singer Georgia Maq, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah Thompson shared in a social media statement that their “last ever” performance in their hometown of Melbourne will take place March 11th.

    “CAMP COPE 2015-2023,” the band wrote. Thompson added in a separate tweet, “obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x.” Check out both statements below.

    Camp Cope emerged with their self-titled debut album in 2016 and drew international acclaim for fiery 2018 follow-up, How to Socialise & Make FriendsIn 2022, the band shared what now appears to be their final album, the pop-inflected Running with the Hurricane. Before that, Maq dropped her 2019 solo album Pleaser, as well as the loosies “Someone Stranger” and “Joe Rogan.” Tickets to their upcoming March 11th show are available through the Brunswick Music Festival website.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

sunny day real estate 2023 tour dates reunion live music ticket news emo alternative indie rock

Sunny Day Real Estate Announce 2023 Tour Dates, Including Rescheduled Shows

February 8, 2023

Cake 2023 Tour Dates

Cake Announce 2023 Tour

February 8, 2023

Metallica Helping Hands $3 Million

Metallica's Helping Hands Benefit Raises $3 Million for Charity

February 8, 2023

Sylvan Esso bonnaroo the what podcast interview

Sylvan Esso on Their Bonnaroo SuperJam That Never Happened: The What High Five Clip

February 8, 2023

Alter Bridge Sevendust 2023 US tour

Alter Bridge Announce New 2023 US Tour Leg with Sevendust

February 8, 2023

Quinn XCII the people's champ Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Quinn XCII on the Organic Production of The People's Champ and Imposter Syndrome

February 8, 2023

Django Django Off Planet new album artwork tracklist Part 1 stream

Django Django Announce New Album Off Planet, Share Part 1: Stream

February 8, 2023

limp bizkit out of style video

Limp Bizkit Hold a Deepfake World Leader Summit in "Out of Style" Video: Watch

February 8, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Camp Cope Break Up

Menu Shop Search Newsletter