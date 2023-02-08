Camp Cope Break Up

Camp Cope, the influential Australian alternative rock group, have announced their plan to break up in 2023. The trio of singer Georgia Maq, bassist Kelly-Dawn Hellmrich, and drummer Sarah Thompson shared in a social media statement that their “last ever” performance in their hometown of Melbourne will take place March 11th.

“CAMP COPE 2015-2023,” the band wrote. Thompson added in a separate tweet, “obv more to come, but for now, 4eva thanks to all the ppl who were there through the thick & thin. the music industry is a bin fire but that can be dealt with when you have the legends you all are keeping you sane. fire your manager, burn the joint down, morals over $. love x.” Check out both statements below.

Camp Cope emerged with their self-titled debut album in 2016 and drew international acclaim for fiery 2018 follow-up, How to Socialise & Make Friends. In 2022, the band shared what now appears to be their final album, the pop-inflected Running with the Hurricane. Before that, Maq dropped her 2019 solo album Pleaser, as well as the loosies “Someone Stranger” and “Joe Rogan.” Tickets to their upcoming March 11th show are available through the Brunswick Music Festival website.