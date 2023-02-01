Carcass Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour with Municipal Waste

UK extreme metal legends Carcass have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour, featuring a stacked bill that also includes Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death.

The outing kicks off March 31st in Santa Ana, California, and crisscrosses the US and Canada before wrapping up with an April 30th show in Los Angeles.

A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (February 2nd) at 10 a.m. ET local time using the code CHORUS via Ticketmaster, with general tickets going on sale Friday (February 3rd). Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

Advertisement

Related Video

Carcass are touring behind their 2021 album, Torn Arteries, which earned a stellar review from Heavy Consequence. It landed at No. 2 on our list of that year’s Top Metal and Hard Rock Albums.

Crossover-thrash veterans Municipal Waste released their latest album, Electrified Brain, in July 2022.

See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

Carcass 2023 Tour Dates with Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death:

03/31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

04/01 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater

04/03 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk

04/04 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

04/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

04/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

04/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

04/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage

04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

04/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

04/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre

04/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

04/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

04/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada

04/21 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre

04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

04/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

04/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

04/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

04/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

04/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory

04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco