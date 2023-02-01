Menu
Carcass Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour with Municipal Waste

Sacred Reich and Creeping Death round out the stacked bill

Carcass 2023 tour
Carcass, photo by Rodrigo Fredes
February 1, 2023 | 11:55am ET

    UK extreme metal legends Carcass have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour, featuring a stacked bill that also includes Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death.

    The outing kicks off March 31st in Santa Ana, California, and crisscrosses the US and Canada before wrapping up with an April 30th show in Los Angeles.

    A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (February 2nd) at 10 a.m. ET local time using the code CHORUS via Ticketmaster, with general tickets going on sale Friday (February 3rd). Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.

    Carcass are touring behind their 2021 album, Torn Arteries, which earned a stellar review from Heavy Consequence. It landed at No. 2 on our list of that year’s Top Metal and Hard Rock Albums.

    Amon Amarth Crush New York City with Carcass, Obituary, and Cattle Decapitation: Recap, Photos and Video

    Crossover-thrash veterans Municipal Waste released their latest album, Electrified Brain, in July 2022.

    See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.

    Carcass 2023 Tour Dates with Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death:
    03/31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
    04/01 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
    04/03 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
    04/04 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
    04/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
    04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
    04/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
    04/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
    04/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
    04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
    04/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
    04/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
    04/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
    04/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
    04/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
    04/21 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
    04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
    04/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
    04/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
    04/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
    04/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
    04/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
    04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

    Carcass 2023 tour poster

