Carcass Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour with Municipal Waste

UK extreme metal legends Carcass have announced a Spring 2023 North American tour, featuring a stacked bill that also includes Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death.
The outing kicks off March 31st in Santa Ana, California, and crisscrosses the US and Canada before wrapping up with an April 30th show in Los Angeles.
A Live Nation pre-sale begins Thursday (February 2nd) at 10 a.m. ET local time using the code CHORUS via Ticketmaster, with general tickets going on sale Friday (February 3rd). Fans can also pick up tickets via StubHub.
Carcass are touring behind their 2021 album, Torn Arteries, which earned a stellar review from Heavy Consequence. It landed at No. 2 on our list of that year’s Top Metal and Hard Rock Albums.
Crossover-thrash veterans Municipal Waste released their latest album, Electrified Brain, in July 2022.
See the full list of tour dates below, and pick up tickets via Ticketmaster or StubHub.
Carcass 2023 Tour Dates with Municipal Waste, Sacred Reich and Creeping Death:
03/31 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
04/01 – Mesa, AZ @ The Nile Theater
04/03 – Austin, TX @ The Mohawk
04/04 – Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
04/05 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
04/07 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
04/08 – Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
04/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
04/12 – Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Sound Stage
04/13 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw
04/14 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
04/15 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theatre
04/16 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
04/18 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
04/19 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
04/20 – Lawrence, KS @ The Granada
04/21 – Denver, CO @ The Gothic Theatre
04/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
04/24 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile
04/25 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
04/26 – Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
04/28 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
04/29 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory
04/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco