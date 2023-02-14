Caroline Polachek Reveals New Album Desire, I Want to Turn into You: Stream

Caroline Polachek has unveiled her second solo album, Desire, I Want to Turn into You. Listen to the LP below.

Featuring long-released cuts “Bunny Is a Rider” and “Billions” as well as more recently premiered singles “Welcome to My Island” and Song of the Week “Blood and Butter,” Desire, I Want to Turn into You follows Polachek’s 2019 solo debut Pangs.

Of the title, the artist explained, “One, it can be read as being about the ‘you.’ We all know that feeling of falling in love, of wanting to obsessively learn from and become that person. But on the other hand, maybe desire is the thing you want to turn into itself.”



Polachek just kicked off a lenghty world tour in support of the album, which features a revolving door of esteemed indie rock support from George Clanton, Toro Y Moi, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, Alex G, and Ethel Cain. Tickets are on sale here.

Desire, I Want to Turn into You Artwork:

Desire, I Want to Turn into You Tracklist:

01. Welcome to My Island

02. Pretty in Possible

03. Bunny Is a Rider

04. Sunset

05. Crude Drawing of an Angel

06. I Believe

07. Fly to You (ft. Grimes and Dido)

08. Blood and Butter

09. Hopedrunk Everasking

10. Butterfly Net

11. Smoke

12. Billions