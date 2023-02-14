Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Caroline Polachek Reveals New Album Desire, I Want to Turn into You: Stream

The second solo project from the former Chairlift singer

Advertisement
caroline polachek desire i want to turn into you
Caroline Polachek, photo by Ben Kaye
February 14, 2023 | 12:00am ET

    Caroline Polachek has unveiled her second solo album, Desire, I Want to Turn into YouListen to the LP below.

    Featuring long-released cuts “Bunny Is a Rider” and “Billions” as well as more recently premiered singles “Welcome to My Island” and Song of the Week “Blood and Butter,” Desire, I Want to Turn into You follows Polachek’s 2019 solo debut Pangs.

    Of the title, the artist explained, “One, it can be read as being about the ‘you.’ We all know that feeling of falling in love, of wanting to obsessively learn from and become that person. But on the other hand, maybe desire is the thing you want to turn into itself.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Polachek just kicked off a lenghty world tour in support of the album, which features a revolving door of esteemed indie rock support from George Clanton, Toro Y Moi, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, Alex G, and Ethel Cain. Tickets are on sale here.

    Desire, I Want to Turn into You Artwork:

    caroline polachek desire i want to turn into you artwork

    Desire, I Want to Turn into You Tracklist:
    01. Welcome to My Island
    02. Pretty in Possible
    03. Bunny Is a Rider
    04. Sunset
    05. Crude Drawing of an Angel
    06. I Believe
    07. Fly to You (ft. Grimes and Dido)
    08. Blood and Butter
    09. Hopedrunk Everasking
    10. Butterfly Net
    11. Smoke
    12. Billions

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Deerhoof Wedding, March, Flower origins new single video

Deerhoof Share Origins of New Song "Wedding, March, Flower": Exclusive

February 13, 2023

The Lemon Twigs Announce New Album Everything Harmony, Share "Any Time of Day": Stream

February 13, 2023

Lamb of God Kreator new song

Lamb of God and Kreator Team Up for New Song "State of Unrest": Stream

February 10, 2023

beck thinking about you new song single listen stream

Beck Is "Thinking About You" in Mournful New Song: Stream

February 10, 2023

tove lo borderline pop music new single stream listen

Tove Lo Shares New Single "Borderline," Co-Written with Dua Lipa: Stream

February 10, 2023

The HU with William DuVall song

The HU Release New Version of "This Is Mongol" Featuring Alice in Chains' William DuVall: Stream

February 10, 2023

Pearla Oh Glistening Onion The Nighttime Is Coming track by track interview

Pearla Breaks Down Debut Album Oh Glistening Onion, The Nighttime Is Coming Track by Track: Exclusive

February 10, 2023

Linkin Park Meteora box set Lost song

Linkin Park Announce Meteora Box Set, Unveil Previously Unreleased Song "Lost": Stream

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Caroline Polachek Reveals New Album Desire, I Want to Turn into You: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter