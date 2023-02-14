Caroline Polachek Reveals New Album Desire, I Want to Turn into You: Stream

Caroline Polachek has unveiled her second solo album, Desire, I Want to Turn into You. Listen to the LP below.
Featuring long-released cuts “Bunny Is a Rider” and “Billions” as well as more recently premiered singles “Welcome to My Island” and Song of the Week “Blood and Butter,” Desire, I Want to Turn into You follows Polachek’s 2019 solo debut Pangs.
Of the title, the artist explained, “One, it can be read as being about the ‘you.’ We all know that feeling of falling in love, of wanting to obsessively learn from and become that person. But on the other hand, maybe desire is the thing you want to turn into itself.”
Polachek just kicked off a lenghty world tour in support of the album, which features a revolving door of esteemed indie rock support from George Clanton, Toro Y Moi, Sudan Archives, Magdalena Bay, Alex G, and Ethel Cain. Tickets are on sale here.
Desire, I Want to Turn into You Artwork:
Desire, I Want to Turn into You Tracklist:
01. Welcome to My Island
02. Pretty in Possible
03. Bunny Is a Rider
04. Sunset
05. Crude Drawing of an Angel
06. I Believe
07. Fly to You (ft. Grimes and Dido)
08. Blood and Butter
09. Hopedrunk Everasking
10. Butterfly Net
11. Smoke
12. Billions