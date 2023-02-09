Menu
Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Plays AC/DC Covers for Audience of 17 People: Watch

The legendary drummer joined a local Australian bar band on a night off between Chili Peppers shows

Chad Smith drums with bar band
Chad Smith, photo by Philip Cosores (Inset, via Instagram)
February 9, 2023 | 5:07pm ET

    Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith joined a bar band for a couple of AC/DC covers at a pub in Melbourne, Australia, on Wednesday night (February 8th). The audience for the show was a reported 17 people.

    With a night off between two Chili Peppers shows at Melbourne’s massive Marvel Stadium, the legendary stickman made his way to the Cherry Bar for open mic night.

    At one point he joined local musicians AC Dan (vocals and guitar) and Josh May (bass) for renditions of AC/DC’s “If You Want Blood (You’ve Got It)” and “Up to My Neck in You.”

    He borrowed the drumsticks (and the kit, for that matter) from the two musicians’ bandmate Seth O’Donnell, who wrote on Instagram, “Got to play drums in front of my idol @chadsmithofficial from the @chilipeppers, then he played them with my sticks (and broke them), and then I got to hang with him.”

    According to a Facebook post from the Cherry Bar, Smith played “in front of 17 punters” and was rewarded by the night’s emcee with a single drink card. No word on whether he used it or decided to give it away, give it away, give it away now.

    Red Hot Chili Peppers
    Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2023 Tour Dates with The Strokes and Iggy Pop

    Fans can catch Smith and the rest of the Chili Peppers in far less intimate settings on their upcoming tour dates. After a couple more shows in Australia, as well as gigs in Singapore and Japan, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will kick off a run of US dates in late March. Pick up tickets here.

    Watch Chad Smith pound the kit front of 17 people in the video clips below.

