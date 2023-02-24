Channel Tres Drops New EP Real Cultural Shit: Stream

Channel Tres has released his sixth EP, Real Cultural Shit, via Godmode and RCA Records. Stream it below on Apple Music or Spotify.

A continuation of Channel’s efforts to blend Chicago house, Detroit techno, and West Coast rap into a single genre dubbed “Compton house,” Real Cultural Shit marks the start of a new phase in the 31-year-old artist’s career. After years of building up a niche reputation with a wide range of fans — from dance DJ circles to Sir Elton John — he’s finally taking his sound to the mainstream, and the five tracks lining the new EP demonstrate just how much pop potential his signature style has.

But make no mistake: Channel’s ascension into pop stardom doesn’t mean he’ll compromise his artistry to please the masses. If anything, the innovative sound and irresistible groove of Real Cultural Shit demonstrate that the Los Angeles native’s candid intuitions are perfectly suited for translating his perspective into pop bops. Even the title of the EP speaks to this dynamic.

“This EP is about me reminiscing on different relationships I had with my friends back in the day,” Channel explained in a statement. “Being a grown-up now, some of those relationships I don’t get to have as closely as I want anymore. If I ever ran into any of those friends or called them on the phone we have words and slang that we use that only we know. I call that type of stuff ‘real cultural shit.’ It’s a statement about how I don’t have to please anybody, all I have to do is be myself, and everything will work out.”

For Channel, “being himself” has worked pretty well. Since hitting the scene in 2018 with “Controller,” he’s released a handful of celebrated EPs and has collaborated with Tyler, the Creator, JPEGMAFIA, SG Lewis, and more.

“As an artist, the things that make me unique are things that I was either insecure about or ashamed of, but those are the things that also shaped me into the person I am,” he continued. Tying his philosophy back to the new EP, he concluded: “It’s about loving yourself, and that’s real cultural shit.”

Alongside the release, Channel is also embarking on a headlining world tour kicking off in Okeechobee, Florida on March 3rd and wrapping up in Vancouver, British Columbia on June 24th. Grab your seats here, and check out the full schedule below.

Real Cultural Shit Artwork:

Real Cultural Shit Tracklist:

01. Sleep When Dead

02. 6am

03. Just Can’t Get Enough

04. Big Time

05. All My Friends

Channel Tres 2023 Tour Dates:

03/03 – Okeechobee, FL @ Okeechobee Festival

03/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ M3F Festival

03/05 – San Diego, CA @ CRSSD Festival

03/10 – Stockholm, SE @ Slaktkyrkan

03/11 – Oslo, NO @ Parkteatret

03/13 – Copenhagen, DK @ Pumpehuset

03/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Mojo

03/15 – Berlin, DE @ Festsaal Kreuzberg

03/17 – Cologne, DE @ Club Bahnhof Ehrenfeld

03/18 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique Orangerie

03/19 – Paris, FR @ Trabendo

03/21 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

03/23 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla

03/24 – Glasgow, UK @ SWG3 Warehouse

03/26 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

03/28 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

03/29 – London, UK @ Koko

04/29 – Cuernavaca, MX @ Festival Vaiven

05/26 – London, UK @ Project 6

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/09 – Madrid, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/22 – Rothbury, MI @ Electric Forest Festival

06/24 – Vancouver, BC @ FVDED in the Park