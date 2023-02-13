Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Gets Reimagined in Trailer for New Film: Watch

The latest entry in the ever-growing canon of Stephen King screen adaptations is Children of the Corn, based on the horror legend’s 1977 short story of the same name. RLJE Films has today released its official trailer ahead of its theatrical premiere March 3rd.

Though Children of the Corn was already made famous thanks to the polarizing 1984 slasher flick, this new version by writer and director Kurt Wimmer is a “chilling new re-telling” of the story about a cult of children who aim to kill every adult in their small Nebraska town. While the main antagonist of the original story and the ’80s film was a nine-year-old boy named Isaac, the 2023 iteration focuses on the tween, pigtailed villain Eden (Kate Moyer).

“Prepare to witness the horrific rise of the next generation of evil,” narrates an eerie, gravelly voice at the beginning of the trailer, as we see vignettes of Eden’s blood-soaked malevolence. She then explains to a teenager named Boleyn (Elena Kampouris) that she kills adults in order to serve an omniscient, sinister presence she calls He Who Walks, but Boleyn decides to go against Eden’s plan, risking her own life while attempting to save their town. Watch the Children of the Corn trailer below.

Children of the Corn also stars Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence, Stephen Hunter, and Erika Heynatz.