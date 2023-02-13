Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Stephen King’s Children of the Corn Gets Reimagined in Trailer for New Film: Watch

A "chilling new re-telling" of the 1977 short story and 1984 film

Advertisement
children of the corn trailer stephen king movie horror news watch teaser
Children of the Corn (RLJE Films)
Follow
February 13, 2023 | 3:24pm ET

    The latest entry in the ever-growing canon of Stephen King screen adaptations is Children of the Corn, based on the horror legend’s 1977 short story of the same name. RLJE Films has today released its official trailer ahead of its theatrical premiere March 3rd.

    Though Children of the Corn was already made famous thanks to the polarizing 1984 slasher flick, this new version by writer and director Kurt Wimmer is a “chilling new re-telling” of the story about a cult of children who aim to kill every adult in their small Nebraska town. While the main antagonist of the original story and the ’80s film was a nine-year-old boy named Isaac, the 2023 iteration focuses on the tween, pigtailed villain Eden (Kate Moyer).

    “Prepare to witness the horrific rise of the next generation of evil,” narrates an eerie, gravelly voice at the beginning of the trailer, as we see vignettes of Eden’s blood-soaked malevolence. She then explains to a teenager named Boleyn (Elena Kampouris) that she kills adults in order to serve an omniscient, sinister presence she calls He Who Walks, but Boleyn decides to go against Eden’s plan, risking her own life while attempting to save their town. Watch the Children of the Corn trailer below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Children of the Corn also stars Callan Mulvey, Bruce Spence, Stephen Hunter, and Erika Heynatz.

Advertisement

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Joel David Moore Avatar the way of water Kyle Meredith podcast interview

Joel David Moore on the Avatar Sequels and That Bones Crossover Moment

February 13, 2023

Plane sequel ship mike colter lionsgate human trafficking

Plane Sequel, Ship, to Star Mike Colter

February 13, 2023

dick tracy warren beatty tcm special film movie actor news watch

Warren Beatty Locks Up Dick Tracy Rights in Surreal Television Stunt: Watch

February 13, 2023

The Wedding Singer Why It's Good

Adam Sandler’s The Wedding Singer Is the Ultimate Love Letter to the ‘80s

February 13, 2023

the flash trailer batman michael keaton watch

Michael Keaton Returns as Batman in New Trailer for The Flash: Watch

February 12, 2023

elizabeth banks cocaine shark

Elizabeth Banks Is Down to Make a Cocaine Shark After Cocaine Bear

February 11, 2023

riddick sequel furya

Riddick Sequel Furya in the Works From Vin Diesel and David Twohy

February 11, 2023

Vin Diesel Fast Furious Lord of the Rings JRR Tolkien quote

Vin Diesel Compares Fast & Furious Franchise to The Lord of the Rings

February 10, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Stephen King's Children of the Corn Gets Reimagined in Trailer for New Film: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter