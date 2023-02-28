Chlöe Bailey Maps Out First Solo Headlining Tour for 2023

Chlöe Bailey, one-half of Chlöe x Halle, is going solo with her first headlining tour. Going down Spring 2023, the trek is in support of the artist’s upcoming debut album In Pieces.

The “In Pieces” tour begins on April 11th at Chicago’s Riviera Theatre and includes stops in Toronto, New York, Atlanta, Dallas, and more, before the 11-date run concludes at The Novo in Los Angeles on May 3rd.

Ticket pre-sale is ongoing (use the code CHORUS). Remaining tickets will go on sale to the public starting this Friday, March 3rd at 10:00 a.m. local time; you can grab yours at Ticketmaster. Check out all of Chloe’s “In Pieces Tour” dates below.

Chlöe x Halle’s last studo album was 2020’s Grammy-nominated album Ungodly Hour. Halle Bailey will star in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid from director Rob Marshall, which premieres in theaters May 26th, 2023.

Chloe 2023 Tour Dates:

04/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

04/13 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore

04/14 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

04/17 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

04/18 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

04/20 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

04/23 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/25 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

04/26 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

04/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Sol Blume

05/03 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo