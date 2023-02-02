Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Chris Stapleton Announces “All-American Road Show” 2023 Tour Dates

A long stretch of North American dates beginning next month

Advertisement
chris stapleton 2023 tour dates country music news tickets pre-sale
Chris Stapleton, photo by Philip Cosores
Follow
February 2, 2023 | 10:24am ET

    Chris Stapleton will spend much of his Spring and Summer 2023 on the road for his “All-American Road Show,” a lengthy list of tour dates across North America.

    The “All-American Road Show” 2023 tour dates kick off April 26th in El Paso, Texas, at the UTEP Don Haskins Center. Stapleton will then make stops at large-scale venues like Syracuse’s St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview, Mansfield’s Xfinity Center, St. Louis’ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre, Charleston’s Credit One Stadium, Bangor’s Maine Savings Amphitheater, Gilford’s Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, Toronto’s Budweiser Stage, and many others. He’s also set to headline the final night of Stagecoach.

    The country star will also welcome a stacked crew of special guests as supporting acts: Charley Crockett, Marcus King, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, and The War and Treaty will all participate in rotating stints on the tour.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Pre-sale for tickets begins next Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time (use our code CHORUS), with general sale beginning the following Friday the 10th at the same time; head over to Ticketmaster to secure your seats. Alternatively, tickets are available via Stubhub. See all the dates for Chris Stapleton’s “All-American Road Show” tour below.

    Before his tour commences, Stapleton will stop by Super Bowl LVII on February 12th to perform the National Anthem.

    Chris Stapleton 2023 Tour Dates:
    03/16 — Houston, TX @ RodeoHouston
    03/17 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
    03/18 — Durant, OK @ Choctaw Grand Theater
    04/26 — El Paso, TX @ UTEP Don Haskins Center *
    04/27 — Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater *
    04/29 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday
    04/30 — Indio, CA @ Stagecoach
    05/06 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium †
    05/27 — Columbus, OH @ Buckeye Country Superfest
    06/01 — Moline, IL @ Vibrant Arena at The MARK ‡
    06/02 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena ‡
    06/03 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Field †
    06/08 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +
    06/09 — Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +
    06/15 — Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena §
    06/16 — Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater §
    06/17 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field †
    06/22 — Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena §
    06/23 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena §
    06/24 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High †
    07/06 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater §
    07/08 — Cavendish, PEI @ Cavendish Beach Music Festival
    07/13 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium #
    07/14 — Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater #
    07/15 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena #
    07/19 — Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center **
    07/20 — St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre **
    07/21-22 — Cullman, AL @ Rock the South
    07/28 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium †
    07/29 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium †
    08/05 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium †
    08/10 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **
    08/11 — Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion **
    08/17 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage‡
    08/19 — Montreal, QC @ Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau
    08/25 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ††

    Advertisement

    * = w/ Margo Price and Nikki Lane
    † = w/ George Strait and Little Big Town
    ‡ = w/ Marcus King and The War and Treaty
    + = w/ Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty
    § = w/ Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone
    # = w/ Margo Price and Allen Stone
    ** = w/ Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty
    †† = w/ Marcus King and Allen Stone

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell and Smashing Pumpkins' Billy Corgan

Smashing Pumpkins Bringing "The World Is A Vampire Festival Tour" to Australia

February 2, 2023

Black Belt Eagle Scout Spring 2023 North American Tour Spaces new song video stream

Black Belt Eagle Scout Announces Spring 2023 Tour, Shares "Spaces": Stream

February 2, 2023

Liturgy and Big Brave 2023 tour

Liturgy and BIG|BRAVE Announce 2023 North American Tour

February 1, 2023

Thrice 2023 tour

Thrice to Celebrate The Artist in the Ambulance with 20th Anniversary Tour

February 1, 2023

Carcass 2023 tour

Carcass Announce Spring 2023 North American Tour with Municipal Waste

February 1, 2023

Beyonce tickets tour 2023 renaissance how to buy dates shows concert

How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé's 2023 "Renaissance" Tour

February 1, 2023

the tallest man on earth henry st

The Tallest Man on Earth Announces New Album Henry St., 2023 Tour Dates

February 1, 2023

Beyoncé to embark on 2023 tour

Beyoncé Announces "The Renaissance World Tour"

February 1, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Chris Stapleton Announces "All-American Road Show" 2023 Tour Dates

Menu Shop Search Newsletter