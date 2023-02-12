Chris Stapleton commenced the proceedings for Super Bowl LVII with a spirited rendition of the National Anthem at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Performing alone with his Fender Tele, Stapleton brought his country drawl to the track, imbuing the American classic with a touch of soul. The country star was joined by Troy Kotsur, the Academy Award-winning deaf actor from 2021’s CODA, who performed “The Star-Spangled Banner” in American Sign Language. To cap off the performance, the first-ever group of all-women Navy aviators flew over the stadium as fireworks erupted. Watch the event below.

Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem performance was just one of several highly-anticipated Super Bowl appearances scheduled throughout the night, in addition to the Rihanna-hosted Halftime Show, which she called “a celebration of my catalog” while “representing for immigrants, representing for my country Barbados, representing for Black women everywhere.”

Stapleton will next embark on his “All-American Road Show” in April. The 2023 North American tour runs through August and features support from the likes of Margo Price, Marcus King, and more. He’s also lined up to join George Strait on his summer stadium run. Grab your seats and browse for deals to all his 2023 live dates here.