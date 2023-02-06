Grammys 2023: Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Mick Fleetwood Perform “In Memoriam” Tribute

Loretta Lynn, Takeoff, and Christine McVie were honored at the 2023 Grammys with a heartwarming “In Memoriam” tribute featuring performances from Kacey Musgraves, Quavo, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and more.

Musgraves opened the tribute, performing Loretta Lynn’s “Coal Miner’s Daughter,” while playing what appeared to be the same guitar that bore the late legend’s name on her 2016 album, Full Circle. Afterwards Quavo took the stage in a dramatic half mask, singing “WITHOUT YOU,” his tribute to his dearly departed Migos bandmate, Takeoff. The song featured an interpolation of Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth’s track, “See You Again,” performed by Maverick City Music.

David Crosby passed away just a few weeks before the ceremony, and perhaps due to lack of time, no artist was enlisted to celebrate his music. Instead the Grammys showed footage of Crosby performing one of his signature songs, “Guinnevere.”

Crow, Mick Fleetwood, and Bonnie Raitt came together to honor McVie, the late Fleetwood Mac legend who died “peacefully” on November 30th, 2022. The trio performed a rendition of one of the best-known songs she wrote for the band, “Songbird.”

Keep up-to-date with the full list of 2023 Grammy winners here.

