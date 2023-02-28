Clipse to Headline Chicago’s Hyde Park Summerfest 2023

After reuniting at Pharrell’s Something in the Water festival last year, Clipse are set to make an even bigger splash with a headlining set at Chicago’s Hyde Park Summerfest. The festival goes down on June 17th and 18th at Midway Plaisance Park and will feature 2 Chainz as the other headliner.

According to a press statement, Clipse will “perform some of their biggest hits, including ‘Grindin’ and ‘When the Last Time,’ alongside other collaborations and fan favorites.”

Unless something changes, this will mark the duo of Pusha T and real-life brother No Malice’s first full set since announcing their reunion for the postponed 2020 edition of Something in the Water. Last fall, Clipse also played brief sets at the BET Awards and ComplexCon.

Hyde Park Summerfest 2023 will also celebrate 50 years of hip-hop with a Chicago rap tribute featuring Twista, Shawnna, Do or Die, Crucial Conflict, and Vic Mensa, as well as appearances from Tobe Nwigwe, Robert Glasper, and Uncle Waffles.

Grab your passes now at the Hyde Park Summerfest website.

Pusha T just released a remix of Grandmaster Melle Mel’s 1983 classic “White Lines” for the Cocaine Bear soundtrack. He’s coming off last year’s It’s Almost Dry, which we named our best album of 2022 and features a reunion with No Malice on the closing track “I Pray for You.”