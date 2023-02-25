Rejoice! A Meth Gator Film is Officially on the Way

We asked for the return of short, stupid movies, and The Asylum answered. In light of Elizabeth Banks’ insane horror comedy Cocaine Bear, parody film distributor The Asylum has announced a follow-up film of sorts called Attack of the Meth Gator.

“Hold our bear… I mean, beer,” The Asylum tweeted, attaching a potential poster for the film. “Coming for your life this summer.”

Not much is known about Attack of the Meth Gator, but if it’s to follow Cocaine Bear, you can expect an alligator to ingest a lot of meth and then kill people, which sounds pretty fun. The company assured Twitter users that the movie was real and not just a fun Tweet, joking, “We’re pumping the meth into Floridas fresh water reserves as we speak!” Finally, the summer blockbuster we’ve been waiting for.

Founded in 1997, The Asylum specializes in low-budget, straight-to-video movies. It’s the studio behind the Sharknado films, if that helps you picture what Attack of the Meth Gator would be like.

For her part, Elizabeth Banks is already planning her own sequel to Cocaine Bear in the form of Cocaine Shark.