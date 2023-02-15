New Cocaine Bear Video Game Will Give You Paws

Now your high scores can be extra high with the new Cocaine Bear video game, an 8-bit bender inspired by Pacman and the titular ursine hero.

Somewhat loosely based on a true story, both film and game involve a curious black bear, a drugrunner’s plane crush, and lots and lots of unseasonable snow. In Cocaine Bear: The Rise of Pablo Escobear, your bear must navigate a maze and snack on unsuspecting humans. Your ability to keep raging depends on how much cocaine you ingest, and if you come down too far, the party’s over. Check it out through the official website.

The film is directed by Elizabeth Banks and stars Keri Russell, Margo Martindale, Alden Ehrenreich, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Kristofer Hivju, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Kahyun Kim, Christian Convery, Brooklynn Prince, Scott Seiss, and a posthumous performance by Ray Liotta. It arrives in theaters February 24th, and if it does well, it might be the first bump in an expanded Cocaine universe; police recently discovered several pounds of blow floating in the ocean, and Banks has expressed interest in another cinematic party, Cocaine Shark.

