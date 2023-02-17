Menu
Code Orange Release What Is Really Underneath? Album and Short Film: Stream

A companion album to the Pittsburgh band's 2020 Underneath LP

Code Orange What Is Really Underneath album
Code Orange (photo by Tim Saccenti)
February 17, 2023 | 9:38am ET

    Pittsburgh hardcore band Code Orange have released What Is Really Underneath?, a companion album to their 2020 LP, Underneath, along with an accompanying short film by the same name.

    The release is part remix, part soundtrack, featuring elements of the 2020 album while offering up some new vibes with previously unreleased companion pieces. Band members Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose produced the set.

    The short movie offers an animated narrative that is scored by pieces from the album. The film, helmed by Balderose, was created using Cinema 4D and Octant Render, and took more than 2,000 hours of work over four months.

    The movie follows the “Mudman,” whom fans will recognize from the band’s video for “The Mud” off their 2017’s Forever, as he goes “Underneath” to meet his maker in an effort to be cleansed of sin.

    Code Orange have also created an alternate reality game. The game is “fully immersive,” according to a release, and has a 360-degree design which can be navigated by clicking and dragging different points within the room on mobile or desktop. Balderose and Morgan designed this special room.

    Listen to What Is Really Underneath? and watch the accompanying short film below.

    What Is Really Underneath? Artwork:

    Code Orange What Is Really Underneath Track Listing

    What Is Really Underneath? Tracklist:
    01. Drowning In It
    02. So Below
    03. The Shell
    04. Club.Cold.Metal
    05. Your_Demise
    06. Prismatic Shame
    07. The Cutters Theme
    08. Down We Go
    09. A Life In The Box
    10. Smaller Everyday
    11. The Whispering Souls
    12. A Thin Reflective Line
    13. What Is Really Underneath?
    14. The Path To Paradise…

Consequence
Current story

Code Orange Release What Is Really Underneath? Album and Short Film: Stream

