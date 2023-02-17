Code Orange Release What Is Really Underneath? Album and Short Film: Stream

Pittsburgh hardcore band Code Orange have released What Is Really Underneath?, a companion album to their 2020 LP, Underneath, along with an accompanying short film by the same name.

The release is part remix, part soundtrack, featuring elements of the 2020 album while offering up some new vibes with previously unreleased companion pieces. Band members Jami Morgan and Eric “Shade” Balderose produced the set.

The short movie offers an animated narrative that is scored by pieces from the album. The film, helmed by Balderose, was created using Cinema 4D and Octant Render, and took more than 2,000 hours of work over four months.

The movie follows the “Mudman,” whom fans will recognize from the band’s video for “The Mud” off their 2017’s Forever, as he goes “Underneath” to meet his maker in an effort to be cleansed of sin.

Code Orange have also created an alternate reality game. The game is “fully immersive,” according to a release, and has a 360-degree design which can be navigated by clicking and dragging different points within the room on mobile or desktop. Balderose and Morgan designed this special room.

Listen to What Is Really Underneath? and watch the accompanying short film below.

What Is Really Underneath? Artwork:

What Is Really Underneath? Tracklist:

01. Drowning In It

02. So Below

03. The Shell

04. Club.Cold.Metal

05. Your_Demise

06. Prismatic Shame

07. The Cutters Theme

08. Down We Go

09. A Life In The Box

10. Smaller Everyday

11. The Whispering Souls

12. A Thin Reflective Line

13. What Is Really Underneath?

14. The Path To Paradise…