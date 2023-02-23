Consequence Announces Return of Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion at South by Southwest

South by Southwest 2023 is right around the corner, and Consequence is excited to be heading back down to Austin for the fourth annual Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion. The two-day event will take place March 17th and March 18th at the Empire Control Room & Garage. Our pals at Relix have curated Friday, while the all-day Saturday show comes from us here at Consequence.

Promising an exciting bill featuring dozens of artists (to be announced in the coming days!), the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion highlights the sort of rising talent and established favorites that make us all love live music. What’s more, The Relix Roadie & Artist Lounge is back again to show our love for the tireless live music industry workers essential to making these shows happen, from artists to techs to crew.

The event will also see Consequence presenting the launch of our new initiative celebrating the best local music venues around the country. Attendees will have an opportunity to nominate their favorite concert spots and walk away with some sweet exclusive swag!

Come check us out on March 18th at Empire Control Room & Garage, located at 606 E. 7th Street. For more info and to RSVP for entrance, head to the Brooklyn Bowl Family Reunion website.

Alongside Consequence, other partners for this SXSW showcase include Dos Hombres (that’s the Breaking Bad guys’ mezcal!), Ernie Ball, Cloud Water, and Dentity. You can also stop by The Cantina brought to you by Diageo, where there’ll be serving up Captain Morgan, Crown Royal, Ciroc, and Loyal 9 Cocktails