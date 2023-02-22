Menu
Daft Punk Announce Random Access Memories Anniversary Edition with Unreleased Music

Featuring nine previously unreleased tracks, demos, sketches, and other rarities

Daft Punk
Daft Punk, photo by David Black
February 22, 2023 | 11:15am ET

    Daft Punk will mark the 10th anniversary of their fourth and final album, Random Access Memories, by releasing an expanded edition featuring 35 minutes of unheard music. The deluxe reissue will be available in a variety of formats, including digitally and as 3xLP and 2xCD sets, beginning May 12th (pre-order here).

    The expanded tracklist includes nine previously unreleased tracks, demos, sketches, and other rarities. Among the notable tracks are “Horizon” (previously only available in Japan), a demo of “Infinity Repeating,” and “Touch (2021 Epilogue).”

    The announcement of this expanded release comes two years to the day of Daft Punk’s breakup on February 22nd, 2021. Last year, Consequence slotted Random Access Memories at No. 19 on our list of the 75 Best Albums of the Last 15 Years.

    Related Video

    On April 7th, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter will release his first solo work since the group’s breakup, an orchestral album called Mythologies.

    Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
    01. Give Life Back to Music
    02. The Game of Love
    03. Giorgio by Moroder
    04. Within
    05. Instant Crush
    06. Lose Yourself To Dance
    07. Touch
    08. Get Lucky
    09. Beyond
    10. Motherboard
    11. Fragments of Time
    12. Doin’ it right
    13. Contact
    14. Horizon (Japan CD)
    15. GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)
    16. Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)
    17. GL (Early Take)
    18. Prime (2012 Unfinished)
    19. LYTD (Vocoder Tests)
    20. The Writing of Fragments Of Time
    21. Touch (2021 Epilogue)

