Daft Punk Announce Random Access Memories Anniversary Edition with Unreleased Music

Daft Punk will mark the 10th anniversary of their fourth and final album, Random Access Memories, by releasing an expanded edition featuring 35 minutes of unheard music. The deluxe reissue will be available in a variety of formats, including digitally and as 3xLP and 2xCD sets, beginning May 12th (pre-order here).
The expanded tracklist includes nine previously unreleased tracks, demos, sketches, and other rarities. Among the notable tracks are “Horizon” (previously only available in Japan), a demo of “Infinity Repeating,” and “Touch (2021 Epilogue).”
The announcement of this expanded release comes two years to the day of Daft Punk’s breakup on February 22nd, 2021. Last year, Consequence slotted Random Access Memories at No. 19 on our list of the 75 Best Albums of the Last 15 Years.
On April 7th, Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter will release his first solo work since the group’s breakup, an orchestral album called Mythologies.
Random Access Memories (10th Anniversary Edition) Tracklist:
01. Give Life Back to Music
02. The Game of Love
03. Giorgio by Moroder
04. Within
05. Instant Crush
06. Lose Yourself To Dance
07. Touch
08. Get Lucky
09. Beyond
10. Motherboard
11. Fragments of Time
12. Doin’ it right
13. Contact
14. Horizon (Japan CD)
15. GLBTM (Studio Outtakes)
16. Infinity Repeating (2013 Demo)
17. GL (Early Take)
18. Prime (2012 Unfinished)
19. LYTD (Vocoder Tests)
20. The Writing of Fragments Of Time
21. Touch (2021 Epilogue)