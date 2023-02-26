Menu
Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter Shares New Song “Le Minotaure”: Stream

From the upcoming orchestral album Mythologies

thomas bangalter le minotaure
Thomas Bangalter, artwork courtesy of artist
February 25, 2023 | 10:17pm ET

    Daft Punk’s Thomas Bangalter is gearing up to release Mythologies, his first orchestral album. Ahead of its released on April 7th, he’s shared “Le Minotaure,” the 13th movement of the piece. Check it out below.

    “Le Minotaure” begins with slow, growling double bass before building to a sort of military stomp. The piece ebbs and flows over seven minutes, jumping from a chorus of string instruments to virtuosic violin solos.

    Out in full April 7th, Mythologies is the 90-minute score to a ballet of the same name, commissioned by choreographer Angelin Preljocaj. Previously, Bangalter shared “L’Accouchement,” a composition performed by the Orchestre National Bordeaux Aquitaine under the conduction of Romain Dumas. Pre-orders for the album are ongoing.

    Bangalter also has a new(ish) Daft Punk release coming up: a 10th anniversary reissue of the French group’s last album, Random Access Memoriescomplete with previously unreleased tracks, demos, sketches, and other rarities. Pre-order that package here, and revisit the now-defunct band’s most memorable moments.

