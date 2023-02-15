Menu
Daisy Jones & the Six Become Rock Legends in New Trailer: Watch

Prime Video series will include music written by Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, and Jackson Browne

Daisy Jones and the Six teaser trailer Taylor Jenkins Reid amazon prime video Riley Keough
Daisy Jones & the Six (Prime Video)
February 15, 2023 | 12:18pm ET

    Prime Video has shared the trailer for its adaptation of BookTok favorite Daisy Jones & the Six starring Riley Keough as the eponymous character alongside Sam Claflin and Suki Waterhouse. Watch it ahead of the March 3rd premiere below.

    Based on Taylor Jenkins Reid’s book of the same name, the musical drama series will follow the rise and fall of the titular ’70s rock band fronted by Daisy Jones (Keough) and Billy Dunne (Claflin). Decades after calling it quits, each bandmate sits down for an interview about their side of the story. As one could guess, the story is heavily inspired by Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours era.

    The full-length trailer provides an extended glimpse at the drama that fuels the meteoritic rise of Daisy Jones & the Six, who immediately score a No. 1 hit with their debut single. The “intimate” chemistry between Daisy and Billy in the studio and on the stage spills over into their real lives, causing drama in their personal relationships. Sound familiar?

    Daisy Jones & the Six was created by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber, with Neustadter and Will Graham serving as showrunners and Reese Witherspoon among the executive producers. The cast is rounded out by Will Harrison, Josh Whitehouse, Sebastian Chacon, Camila Morrone, Nabiyah Be, and Tom Wright.

    24 songs were written exclusively for the series and recorded by the cast with producer Blake Mills at the helm and co-writing credits from the likes of Phoebe Bridgers, Madison Cunningham, Marcus Mumford, and Jackson Browne. 11 of those tracks will be collected in a companion album called Aurora, which includes the lead single “Regret Me.”

    Hear it below, followed by the artwork and tracklist. Pre-orders are ongoing ahead of its release on March 3rd.

    This article has been updated with the full trailer for Daisy Jones & the Six.

    Aurora Artwork:

    Daisy Jones and the Six aurora new soundtrack album artwork tracklist

    Aurora Tracklist:
    01. Aurora
    02. Let Me Down Easy
    03. Kill You to Try
    04. Two Against Three
    05. Look at Us Now (Honeycomb)
    06. Regret Me
    07. You Were Gone
    08. More Fun to Miss
    09. Please
    10. The River
    11. No Words

Daisy Jones & the Six Become Rock Legends in New Trailer: Watch

