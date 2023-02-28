Menu
Damian Lewis Returning to Billions for Season 7

Axe is Back

Damian Lewis in Billions
Damian Lewis in Billions (Showtime)
February 28, 2023 | 7:54am ET

    Axe is Back: Damian Lewis will reprise his role as billionaire hedge fund manager Bobby Axelrod in the upcoming seventh season of Billions.

    Lewis will return for six of the season’s 12 episodes, appearing alongside returning cast members Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll, Maggie Siff, David Costabile, Asia Kate Dillon, Condola Rashad, Jeffrey DeMunn, Sakina Jaffrey, and Daniel Breaker.

    Lewis previously departed Billions following its fifth season. At the time, he said it was “difficult to keep mining, creatively … We know who [Axelrod] is. I always just assumed that [five] would be enough.” His exit also followed the death of his wife, Helen McCrory, in April 2021.

    Season 7 of Billions is currently in New York City.

    Expanding beyond the original series, Showtime recently announced plans for as many as four new Billions spin-off series, including one set in Miami.

