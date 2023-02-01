Danny Carey: Tool Have a “Big Tour Coming in the Fall”

Tool are apparently gearing up for a “big tour” in the fall. Drummer Danny Carey teased the news while accepting an award from Drumeo.

Carey, who was named Progressive Drummer of the Year, filmed an acceptance video (watch below) from Tool’s rehearsal space in Hollywood, California. After delivering his “thank yous,” he proclaimed, “I hope to see you out there on the road in 2023. We have a big tour coming in the fall, a few festivals in the summertime.”

While a 2023 tour has yet to be announced, Tool have been confirmed as headliners of a pair of May festivals, Florida’s Welcome to Rockville and Ohio’s Sonic Temple. Tickets for both those fests are available here.

Advertisement

Tool have been touring in support of 2019’s Fear Inoculum, which marked the band’s first album 13 years. Their last US show took place at the Bonnaroo festival in June 2022. Frontman Maynard James Keenan toured with his band Puscifer this past fall.

In other news, an assault case against Carey stemming from a December 2021 airport incident was recently dismissed. The drummer also spent last week behind the kit with the 8G Band on Late Night With Seth Meyers.

See Danny Carey tease the upcoming Tool tour in the video below, via Reddit.