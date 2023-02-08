Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Daughter Get Lost at the “Party” on New Single: Stream

The latest sample of their upcoming album Stereo Mind Game

Advertisement
daughter party new single indie rock music video indie news listen stream
Daughter, photo by Marika Kochiashvili
Follow
February 8, 2023 | 10:43am ET

    Daughter have today shared the new single “Party.” It’s the English trio’s latest teaser from their upcoming album Stereo Mind Game.

    Like a crowded gathering in the wee hours in the morning after maybe drinking a few too many, “Party” is a bittersweet, meandering tune in which people and the histories you’ve made with them become fuzzy. Over a steadily chugging guitar, vocalist Elena Tonra sorts through her fading memories like a photo album she feels like she can no longer hold on to: “I’m scared I’ve lost my head/ I’m trying to keep my cool/ My friends are vanishing,” she sings as the track builds into its dreamy climax.

    The Tiff Pritchett-directed music video for “Party” perfectly encapsulates the song’s nostalgic essence, with retro, lo-fi clips of Tonra layered over each other in hazy purple hues. Listen to Daughter’s “Party” below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Stereo Mind Game is set for release on April 7th via Glassnote Records. So far, the band have also shared the record’s lead single “Be on Your Way.” Daughter’s last proper album was 2016’s Not to Disappear, and then in 2017, they shared Music From Before the Storm, their soundtrack to the video game Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Django Django Off Planet new album artwork tracklist Part 1 stream

Django Django Announce New Album Off Planet, Share Part 1: Stream

February 8, 2023

Lies self titled resurrection

LIES (Mike and Nate Kinsella) Announce Self-Titled Debut Album, Share "Resurrection": Stream

February 8, 2023

Bartees Strange Tisched Off Keekee'in Sub Pop Singles Club new song stream

Bartees Strange Drops New Songs "Tisched Off" and "Keekee'in": Stream

February 8, 2023

sleaford mods force 10 from navarone florence shaw dry cleaning post punk rock indie music news stream listen

Sleaford Mods Recruit Dry Cleaning's Florence Shaw for New Single "Force 10 from Navarone": Stream

February 8, 2023

Indigo De Souza All of This Will End new album Younger & Dumber song video stream

Indigo De Souza Announces New Album All of This Will End, Shares "Younger & Dumber": Stream

February 8, 2023

arizona moving on

A R I Z O N A Sign to Fueled By Ramen, Release New Single "Moving On": Exclusive

February 8, 2023

dream wife social lubrication new album hot don't date a musician single punk rock indie music news listen stream

Dream Wife Announce New Album Social Lubrication, Share "Hot (Don't Date a Musician)": Stream

February 7, 2023

slowthai feel good

slowthai Drops New Song "Feel Good": Stream

February 7, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Daughter Get Lost at the "Party" on New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter