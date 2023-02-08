Daughter Get Lost at the “Party” on New Single: Stream

Daughter have today shared the new single “Party.” It’s the English trio’s latest teaser from their upcoming album Stereo Mind Game.

Like a crowded gathering in the wee hours in the morning after maybe drinking a few too many, “Party” is a bittersweet, meandering tune in which people and the histories you’ve made with them become fuzzy. Over a steadily chugging guitar, vocalist Elena Tonra sorts through her fading memories like a photo album she feels like she can no longer hold on to: “I’m scared I’ve lost my head/ I’m trying to keep my cool/ My friends are vanishing,” she sings as the track builds into its dreamy climax.

The Tiff Pritchett-directed music video for “Party” perfectly encapsulates the song’s nostalgic essence, with retro, lo-fi clips of Tonra layered over each other in hazy purple hues. Listen to Daughter’s “Party” below.

Stereo Mind Game is set for release on April 7th via Glassnote Records. So far, the band have also shared the record’s lead single “Be on Your Way.” Daughter’s last proper album was 2016’s Not to Disappear, and then in 2017, they shared Music From Before the Storm, their soundtrack to the video game Life Is Strange: Before the Storm.