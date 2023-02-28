Dave Grohl Cooked BBQ for 500 People at LA Homeless Shelter

Dave Grohl once again put his BBQ skills to good use last week when he pulled up to a Los Angeles homeless shelter in the midst of winter storms in Southern California with a huge meat smoker.

According to TMZ, the Foo Fighters leader spent 14 hours behind his smoker (with another two to let the meat rest) at Hope of the Valley Rescue Mission to cook a feast for 450 people in need and 50 staffers. The BBQ offerings included ribs, pork butt, brisket, cabbage, coleslaw, and beans.

Hope of the Valley CFO Rowan Vansleve shared a video about Grohl’s charitable gesture in which the singer spoke about being “all in” on the shelter’s 350-mile run between Las Vegas and Los Angeles to end homelessness. Vansleve added, “He cooked BBQ for hundreds [of] people living in our shelters.”

Advertisement

Related Video

This isn’t the first time Grohl has given back by cooking BBQ. In December 2018, he hosted an Eat, Drink, and Support event benefiting the LA Food Bank. One month before that, the Backbeat BBQ proprietor smoked meat in support of firefighters battling California wildfires.

On the music front, Foo Fighters are returning to the road this summer for their first live shows since hosting a pair of tributes for late drummer Taylor Hawkins in September 2022. Tickets are available via Stubhub — where orders are 100% guaranteed through Stubhub’s FanProtect program.