Dave Grohl listed off the numerous reasons to thank our neighbors to the north in a Super Bowl ad for Crown Royal.

The Foo Fighters frontman kicks off his salute to Canada by mentioning the country’s many “legends of music” including Joni Mitchell, Céline Dion, Oscar Peterson, and his recent on-stage bandmates RUSH. He then rattles Canada’s other notable achievements like hockey, peanut butter, and the whoopee cushion. He also reveals a football-related fun-fact by crediting the Canadians for the earliest iteration of what later became America’s Game. “Yeah!” Grohl insists. “Look it up!”

There are plenty more thank-yous stashed away in a full series of ads via Crown Royal’s YouTube. Along with an extended cut of the televised spot that features guitarist and Prince collaborator Donna Grantis shredding the country’s National Anthem, another clip reveals Grohl’s incredulous reaction to some of Canada’s lesser-known claims to fame. Check out the full playlist below.

This year, Foo Fighters will headline a handful of festivals in 2023 including Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, Sea.Here.Now, Sonic Temple, Fuji Rock, and Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming for the motorcycle brand’s 120th anniversary. Tickets are available here.

The hefty festival headliner schedule follows a late 2022 live resurgence from Grohl, who was seemingly on-hand at all times to assist the likes of Lionel Richie, The Breeders, and Billie Eilish. His eight-night annual Hanukkah Sessions with producer Greg Kurstin closed the year with collaborative performances featuring Jack Black, Karen O, Beck, P!NK, Inara George, Judd Apatow, his daughter Violet, and a star-studded finale.