Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Dave Grohl Cheers to Canada in Crown Royal Super Bowl Ad: Watch

An extended spot features Donna Grantis shredding the Canadian National Anthem

Advertisement
Dave Grohl Super Bowl Ad Crown Royal commercial foo fighters thank you canada
Dave Grohl in Crown Royal’s “Thank You Canada” video (via YouTube)
February 12, 2023 | 4:16pm ET

    Dave Grohl listed off the numerous reasons to thank our neighbors to the north in a Super Bowl ad for Crown Royal.

    The Foo Fighters frontman kicks off his salute to Canada by mentioning the country’s many “legends of music” including Joni Mitchell, Céline Dion, Oscar Peterson, and his recent on-stage bandmates RUSH. He then rattles Canada’s other notable achievements like hockey, peanut butter, and the whoopee cushion. He also reveals a football-related fun-fact by crediting the Canadians for the earliest iteration of what later became America’s Game. “Yeah!” Grohl insists. “Look it up!”

    There are plenty more thank-yous stashed away in a full series of ads via Crown Royal’s YouTube. Along with an extended cut of the televised spot that features guitarist and Prince collaborator Donna Grantis shredding the country’s National Anthem, another clip reveals Grohl’s incredulous reaction to some of Canada’s lesser-known claims to fame. Check out the full playlist below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    This year, Foo Fighters will headline a handful of festivals in 2023 including Boston Calling, Bonnaroo, Sea.Here.Now, Sonic Temple, Fuji Rock, and Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming for the motorcycle brand’s 120th anniversary. Tickets are available here.

    The hefty festival headliner schedule follows a late 2022 live resurgence from Grohl, who was seemingly on-hand at all times to assist the likes of Lionel Richie, The Breeders, and Billie Eilish. His eight-night annual Hanukkah Sessions with producer Greg Kurstin closed the year with collaborative performances featuring Jack Black, Karen O, Beck, P!NK, Inara George, Judd Apatow, his daughter Violet, and a star-studded finale.

     

Advertisement

Artists

More on this topic

Latest Stories

Trugoy the Dove of De La Soul

Trugoy the Dove, De La Soul Co-Founder, Dead at 54

February 12, 2023

Depeche Mode performing at SanRemo Song Festival

Depeche Mode Perform New Single "Ghosts Again" Live for the First Time: Watch

February 12, 2023

steven van zandt jamie raskin bandana headscarf scarf maryland representative congress twitter

Steven Van Zandt Sends Bandana to Rep. Jamie Raskin Amid Cancer Battle

February 12, 2023

Alex Turner and Wet Leg

Wet Leg Quote Alex Turner in BRIT Awards Acceptance Speech

February 11, 2023

BTS and Halsey

BTS' "Boy With Luv" Becomes First Korean-Language Song to Hit 1 Billion Spotify Streams

February 11, 2023

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 postponed

Psycho Las Vegas 2023 Fest Postponed Until Next Year: "The Desired Lineup Could Not Be Achieved"

February 11, 2023

Bruce Springsteen 2023 tour

Bruce Springsteen Plays Pared Down Dallas Show as COVID Knocks Out Multiple E Street Band Members

February 11, 2023

Motley Crue first show with John 5

Mötley Crüe Play First Show with New Guitarist John 5: Setlist + Video

February 11, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Dave Grohl Cheers to Canada in Crown Royal Super Bowl Ad: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter