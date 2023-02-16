Menu
David Byrne Makes Surprise Appearance at Maggie Rogers’ New York Show: Watch

The Talking Heads frontman joins Rogers to duet his song "Strange Overtones"

david byrne maggie rogers radio city music hall surprise appearance concert live music news talking heads
Maggie Rogers and David Byrne, photo by Abby Jones
February 16, 2023 | 10:46am ET

    Maggie Rogers brought her “Feral Joy Tour” to Radio City Music Hall in New York on Wednesday night with an assist from her pal David Byrne. The Talking Heads frontman joined Rogers onstage for a surprise duet of his 2008 song “Strange Overtones.”

    It’s certainly not uncommon for Byrne to make surprise live appearances — and he’s somewhat known for popping up seemingly everywhere in New York City — but that doesn’t make his presence feel any less special. After Rogers put on a suit jacket in his honor, the pair harmonized together and exchanged verses, and they even whipped out some of Byrne’s classic dance movies, including a few from the Talking Heads’ iconic “Once In a Lifetime” video.

    This also isn’t the first time these two have teamed up. Byrne made a cameo in Rogers’ “That’s Where I Am” music video, as the singer spots him biking around the side streets of Manhattan — a New York rite of passage. Watch a video of them duetting “Strange Overtones” at Radio City Music Hall below.

    Rogers is touring in support of her 2022 album Surrender, and you can find tickets here. Byrne is currently in the running for an Oscar for Best Original Song, in recognition of “This Is a Life,” his collaboration with Mitski for the Everything Everywhere All at Once soundtrack.

    @consequence

    David Bryne joined Maggie Rogers to perform “Strange Overtones” at Radio City Music Hall. #maggierogers #davidbyrne

    ♬ original sound – consequence

     

