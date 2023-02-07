Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

David Gilmour Blasts Roger Waters As “Misogynistic, Antisemitic Putin Apologist”

Gilmour's wife Polly Samson initially went after his ex-Pink Floyd bandmate

Advertisement
david gilmour roger waters antisemitic
David Gilmour (photo by Polly Samson) and Roger Waters (photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)
February 6, 2023 | 10:31pm ET

    Well, David Gilmour and Roger Waters still hate each other. Gilmour’s wife, the author Polly Samson, took to Twitter to denounce Waters as a “misogynistic, antisemitic Putin apologist” (amongst several other things), and Gilmour shared the claims as “demonstrably true.”

    “Sadly @rogerwaters you are antisemitic to your rotten core,” Samson tweeted. “Also a Putin apologist and a lying, thieving, hypocritical, tax-avoiding, lip-synching,misogynistic, sick-with-envy, megalomaniac. Enough of your nonsense.” Soon after, Gilmore quoted his wife’s tweet, adding, “Every word demonstrably true.”

    Waters has long been outspoken in his beliefs surrounding the Russia-Ukraine conflict, even calling President Joe Biden a “war criminal” by supplying arms to Ukraine and, in his mind, “fueling” its war with Russia. He expanded on those beliefs in a recent interview, walking back a previous remark calling Putin a “gangster” and instead saying he’s more open to listening to what the Russian president has to say.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Elsewhere in the interview, Waters defended his longstanding boycott of Israel, stating simply, “The Israelis are committing genocide.”

    “In my opinion, Israel has a right to exist as long as it is a true democracy, as long as no group, religious or ethnic, enjoys more human rights than any other,” Waters added later. “But unfortunately that is exactly what is happening in Israel and Palestine. The government says that only Jewish people should enjoy certain rights. So it can’t be described as democratic.”

    Following Samson’s post, Waters responded with a message of his own, saying he was aware of the “incendiary and wildly inaccurate comments made about him” which he “refutes entirely.” “He is currently taking advice to his position,” the statement reads.

    Advertisement

    Read Waters’ full interview here, and see Samson and Gilmour’s remarks below. As a band, Pink Floyd previously pulled their music from streaming services in Russia and Belarus as as show of solidarity with Ukraine. Gilmour and Nick Mason also released their first Pink Floyd song in 28 years, “Hey, Hey Rise Up!,” to benefit the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund.

Advertisement

Latest Stories

tom jones 2023 tour

Tom Jones Announces 2023 Tour Dates

February 6, 2023

Big Time Rush tickets tour 2023 live dates shows i cant get enough presale code Kendall Schmidt James Maslow Logan Henderson Carlos PenaVega

How to Get Tickets to Big Time Rush's 2023 Tour

February 6, 2023

nova wav interview

Behind the Boards with Nova Wav: Producing and Songwriting Duo Talk Getting Inspiration for Beyoncé's "CUFF IT" From the Strip Club

February 6, 2023

high lows best worst moments grammys 2023 awards harry styles beyonce shania twain

The Highs, Lows, and Head-Scratching Moments of the 2023 Grammys

February 6, 2023

Linkin Park unreleased song Lost

Linkin Park to Unveil Previously Unreleased Meteora-Era Song "Lost": Preview

February 6, 2023

harry styles david bowie tony visconti pop rock music news grammys quoteworthy

David Bowie Producer Tony Visconti Rejects Harry Styles Comparisons

February 6, 2023

quavo offset fight grammys 2023 takeoff tribute in memoriam

Quavo and Offset Got into Physical Fight over Takeoff Tribute at 2023 Grammys: Report

February 6, 2023

ozzy workday super bowl commercial

Ozzy Osbourne, Billy Idol, Paul Stanley, and Joan Jett Star in Workday's "Rock Star" Super Bowl Ad: Watch

February 6, 2023

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

David Gilmour Blasts Roger Waters As "Misogynistic, Antisemitic Putin Apologist"

Menu Shop Search Newsletter