Death Grips have announced their first North American tour in more than four years.
Beginning in May, Stefan Burnett, Zach Hill, and Andy Morin will return to the road for a 54-date outing that includes headlining shows in Denver, Los Angeles, Brooklyn, and Austin, as well as festival appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago and Sick New World in Las Vegas. Tickets are available via Stubhub.
Update: Death Grips have announced more shows taking place in July and August, including stops in Kansas City, Louisville, Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Washington, DC, New York, and more. Tickets for these newly announced dates go on sale Friday, February 10th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.
Death Grips released their last album, Year of the Snitch, in 2018. In the time since then, they’ve shared a 2019 mix called Gmail and the Restraining Orders in celebration of Warp Records’ 30th anniversary. Last year, drummer Zach Hill remixed Danny Elfman’s “Kick Me” and also started a new band called Undo K from Hot, which released their debut album, G.A.S. Get a Star. In May of this year, Death Grips hinted at their impending return by sharing a brief video clip on social media. They followed up in July by bringing their 2011 EP Live from Death Valley to streaming services.
Death Grips 2022 Tour Dates:
05/04 – Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall
05/05 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Event & Convention Centre
05/06 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
05/08 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
05/09 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
05/12 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ Sick New World
05/16 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/17 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
05/18 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory Santa Ana
05/20 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
05/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium
06/06 – Warsaw, PL @ Club Stodola
06/12 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
06/14 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys
06/18 – Dublin, IE @ The Academy
06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
06/25 – Manchester, UK @ Depot Mayfield
07/22 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel Entertainment Center
07/24 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
07/25 – Kansas City, MO @ The Midland
07/26 – Chesterfield, MO @ The Factory
07/28 – Louisville, KY @ Old Forester’s Paristown Hall
07/29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room
07/30 – Grand Rapids, MI @ 20 Monroe
08/01 – Newport, KY @ MegaCorp Pavilion
08/02 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theater
08/04 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
08/05 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
08/07 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE
08/08 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
08/09 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5
08/11 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
08/12 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore
08/13 – Asheville, NC @ Rabbit Rabbit
09/13 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
09/16 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest
09/17 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
09/18 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
09/20 – Boston @ House of Blues
09/21 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/22 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/23 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
09/25 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
09/26 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre
09/28 – Orlando, FL @ The Vanguard
09/29 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live at the Backyard
09/30 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
10/02 – New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
10/03 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
10/05 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
10/06 – Dallas, TX @ Southside Ballroom
10/07 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s